SWVa Weather: Lots of clouds, but not much rain this weekend

Despite the clouds that will cover most of Southwest Virginia this weekend, there will not be a lot of rain, and by November standards, it will not be especially cold.

A broad area of high pressure off of the New England coast will be the main weather driver for Southwest Virginia this weekend, as its influence will nudge westward into Virginia while a weakening storm approaches from the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

Ordinarily, we think of high pressure bringing fair weather, and when we are directly beneath the center of high pressure, that is generally the case.

But with its center so far offshore and to our northeast, that means the clockwise winds around it move into Virginia from a southeast direction.

For the Roanoke and the New River Valleys, that means the wind slowly drags Atlantic Ocean moisture up the eastern side of the Appalachians, forming a broad deck of low clouds. But those clouds remain in a relatively shallow layer, only able to produce areas of mist and drizzle.

Steadier and heavier rainfall generally forms much higher up the atmosphere, and in spite of the clouds we see this weekend, the air will be much drier in areas above 10,000 feet. As a result, no consistent soaking rain is expected, just the occasional small showers, drizzle and mist.

The southeast flow will also nudge the humidity higher than normal for early November and keep the temperature above normal. Clouds and higher humidity keep the nights from cooling as much, and any breaks of sunshine that do manage to squeak through the clouds will push the temperatures toward 70 degrees.

That weather pattern breaks down Monday, allowing more sunshine for the first couple of days next week with temperatures holding several degrees normal. All signs still point to a large storm advancing on the Southeast coast for the middle of next week, with its precise track determining how much rain we get and when we get it.

Right now, the time frame for a soaking rain appears to be late Wednesday night into Thursday, and it may bring the most rain from an individual storm since Ian moved through at the end of September and early October.

In the two days between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Roanoke had 3.07 inches of rain. Since that time, there have only been only two days with at least a quarter inch of rain, Oct. 16 and 31.

And once that rain pushes out late next week, the weather pattern for the following weekend (Nov. 12-13) looks dry with temperatures a little closer to normal, but certainly not cold. There is still no indication temperatures will drop enough for a hard freeze until after that weekend.

Fall Back

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. At 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the official time will shift back one hour.

We will stay on Standard Time until the second weekend of March 2023. You may recall that the U.S. Senate passed a measure earlier this year that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but the House has not brought up the measure beyond basic committee meetings, so as it stands now, we will go through this change again next fall.

If Daylight Saving Time became permanent, sunrises in Roanoke would not happen until after 8 a.m. for the period between Nov. 15 and Feb. 22. During the first week of the calendar year, when the sun rises the latest, the sun would not rise until 8:34 a.m.