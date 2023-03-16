Most of the meteorological community expected this cold spell in March. And it has delivered. For the first time in 2023, this week has brought five consecutive days colder than normal to Roanoke.

This is a highly unusual statement from the CPC.



Increasing risk of a substantial cold spell in mid-March in #Virginia.



Eyeing the period between March 11-24.



Winter is not over.#vawx https://t.co/7ieOuuLbSZ — Sean Sublette (@SeanSublette) February 24, 2023

As cold as it has felt in the last week, the average temperature so far this month in Roanoke is one degree above normal. The fact that it has felt especially cold is a testament to recency bias, as Virginia just finished its warmest combined January and February period on record statewide, at 8.8 degrees warmer than normal.

Both Roanoke and Charlottesville had their only measurable snow of the season in March, which certainly contributes to the perception, and Roanoke just had two consecutive nights below freezing for the first time since early February.

On average, March is about 8 degrees warmer than February statewide, but seven times since 1895, March was colder than February. The most recent time was also the most dramatic, when the statewide average temperature in 2018 was 4 degrees colder in March than in February.

We are not quite on pace to get there again this year, but we are close. Through the middle of March, Roanoke is a scant one degree warmer than through this time in February.

After a warm and windy Friday across the state with a few spells of rain, colder air returns for the weekend and holds through Wednesday of next week. This means we have another good chance at a freeze on Sunday and Monday nights with the afternoons remaining cooler than normal.

For reference, normal high temperatures in Roanoke climb in a hurry during the last half of March, from 57 degrees on the 16th to 63 degrees on the 31st.

March is also infamous for big temperature swings, and we see it swinging warmer than normal Thursday through Saturday next week, with another chance or two of rain during that time.

For the last week of this month, expect more ups and downs, but there are no signs of a prolonged cold or warm spell. Two moderate storm systems pass through during that week, both bringing a light to moderate amount of rain.

The switch to a cold March this year likely had its origins in the stratosphere. Because the atmosphere flows like a fluid, the air that makes up the atmosphere moves in waves. Those waves travel horizontally, but also vertically. On occasion, large waves in the atmosphere move upward into the polar stratosphere, disrupting the circulation of cold air that spins around the north pole — the polar vortex.

When the waves crash into the vortex, its circulation wobbles around or even breaks up, so colder air dislodges and flows southward away from the pole. That cold air moves southward in waves, impacting the ribbon of air that governs our daily weather pattern — the jet stream. Also known as a sudden stratospheric warming, it is largely responsible for the last time March was colder than February in Virginia.

But, the cold can only last so long. The sun is already 20 degrees higher in the sky at noon than at the beginning of winter, and we are gaining more than two minutes of daylight every day between now and the first week of May.

As you might guess, after two weeks, the daily weather is far more uncertain, but some of the larger patterns suggest a nudging back to temperatures near or above normal for most of April.

A final note: through Wednesday, Roanoke had not reached 70 degrees all month. In February, it happened six times. One thing seems certain this year, there will be more 70-degree days February than in March.