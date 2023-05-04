The chilly period of the last 10 days is about to come to an end.

Since April 24, Roanoke has averaged about 7 degrees below normal, with the coldest days coming on April 25 and May 3.

Even so, Roanoke is still having its warmest calendar year on record so far, a testament to how warm it had been before this cold spell hit. After a more seasonable weekend, temperatures will climb above normal for the start of next week.

The sluggish spiral of cold air that has been keeping the chill over the state moves away into the north Atlantic this weekend, returning us to afternoons in the 70s. But the leading edge of substantially warmer air advances into the state Sunday afternoon. As it arrives, a couple of small showers are possible, but there are no signs of a prolonged or steady rain.

Both Monday and Tuesday return to the 80s, and while it will not be muggy, you may notice an increase in humidity at the start of next week before temperatures edge back to normal by Wednesday or Thursday.

And by the end of next week, Southwest Virginia will work into a weather pattern that is more consistently near or warmer than normal for the next couple of weeks, meaning no repeat of the recent chill.

The weather pattern will continue to be progressive, meaning no extended periods of big heat either, so there is not much worry about seeing afternoons in the 90s in the next couple of weeks.

The most recent rains have slowed down the drying trend that had been advancing westward toward Southwest Virginia. With no signs of another soaking rain, it should be enough to keep us from drifting toward a drought. Next week will likely bring some showers on occasion, but for much of Southwest Virginia, we would expect less than a half-inch of rain over the next 10 days.

Simulated tornado outbreak

On Thursday, the National Weather Service conducted an exercise at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management operations center in suburban Richmond. Representatives from local and state governments, police, and media worked through a simulated tornado outbreak and flash flooding in Virginia.

The exercise was held so that all partners involved in managing a weather disaster could better understand how communications and rapid response planning can be stronger and more efficient in a weather emergency.

Included in the exercise was Josh Davis, chief operations officer for Chesterfield County Public Schools, who relayed the challenges in deciding whether or not to keep students in school or get them home ahead of dangerous weather. In the end, it usually depends on how much time before the threat is expected to arrive. The entire process of getting all students home from school is three hours, if not longer, which is a huge consideration in decision.

History has shown that communications between meteorologists and those making decisions could always get better.

“I had wanted to do something like this,” said Eric Seymour, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Wakefield office of the National Weather Service. The end goal is to identify how their information is shared between partners and see where improvements can be made.

A new digital platform for sharing information between the National Weather Service, emergency managers, and media is expected from the NWS late this summer to enable faster and better decisions.

“I think it’s going to be a game changer,” Seymour concluded.