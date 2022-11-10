SWVa Weather: Nicole brings rain and wind to Roanoke region for Friday

Nicole will bring soaking rain and gusty winds to most of Virginia, but the forward speed of the tropical storm means that the rain will not linger for an especially long time, and that will keep the serious flood risk relatively low.

For Southwest Virginia, numerous periods of rain will push through on Friday, with a final surge of heavier rain late in the afternoon. As the storm transitions away from a fully tropical system, the strongest winds around its core will begin to decrease, so large scale wind damage and power outages are not expected Friday. Most of the time, winds will be about 10 to 20 mph.

Total rainfall across Southwest Virginia will average about 1 to 2 inches, but there will be some locations that get a little more and some that get a little less. Be on the lookout for smaller scale flooding of streams and creeks, but the last four weeks have been drier than normal for the Roanoke and Blacksburg areas, so the rain will probably end up being more beneficial than troublesome.

However, within that final surge of heavier rain during the afternoon, some smaller individual squalls will be mixed in. A squall brings intense rain with strong winds, much like a thunderstorm, just without the thunder and lightning.

This means some gusts to 40 to 50 mph are possible during the afternoon, and scattered power outages most likely then. Additionally, in the wake of that rain as Nicole moves away Friday evening, winds will be more consistently 15 to 25 mph, with some gusts approaching 35 mph until around midnight when the atmosphere quiets down.

East of the Blue Ridge Parkway, the winds will be more conducive for some squalls to spin, and possibly develop a small tornado. A legitimate tornado outbreak is not expected, but have a plan in place for Friday afternoon if a tornado warning is issued. Be able to get to the lowest level of whatever building is nearby and stay away from windows.

Remember the difference between a watch and warning. A tornado watch means conditions are coming together for the development of tornadoes and other storms with damaging winds in the coming a few hours. Essentially, this means it is time to move a plan of action from the back of your mind to the front of your mind. Using a popular baking analogy, it’s like laying out the ingredients for cupcakes out on the counter.

A tornado warning means radar or spotter reports indicate there is a tornado on the ground or about to touchdown, and these warnings last for about 30 to 45 minutes before the threat of an individual storm passes. This is more like taking those cupcakes out of the oven, so put your plan of action to work.

After a much quieter Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, some quick-moving small showers pass through Saturday night, then the next surge of cold air advances into the state for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will hold in the 40s with sunshine and a chilly breeze.

The next significant system arrives Tuesday, bringing periods of cold rain through the afternoon and evening. There are hints that temperatures will be low enough to support a little snow at the highest elevations of the Western Highlands and the ski areas of West Virginia, but for most locations, it just looks like rain.

Once that system pushes through early next week, a surge of Arctic air gets unleashed. By Friday and Saturday of next week, high temperatures will more consistently be in the 40s as lows return to the 20s. While the growing season has already ended for most locations in Southwest Virginia, it will certainly be finished for all locations by the end of next weekend.