SWVa Weather: Rain, ice, strong wind and brutal cold – all before the weekend

Right on cue, the winter solstice arrived Wednesday afternoon, marking the start of astronomical winter. Ice, rain, wind and brutal cold are all ahead for Southwest Virginia.

For the short term, this Thursday’s weather will have a striking similarity to last Thursday’s.

The precipitation will settle in several hours before daybreak and come to an end around dusk.

Ice in the morning will not be quite as prevalent as last Thursday, generally leaving a small glaze to a tenth of an inch on surfaces before temperatures climb into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Total liquid precipitation will be about a half-inch to an inch, with a few places getting a little bit more in some of the heavier pockets of rain, then a relatively quieter weather window follows for most of Thursday night.

Friday will bring the kind of wind and cold to Southwest Virginia that is more typical of the Northern Plains.

Just before daybreak, there will be a brief period of mixed precipitation that lasts for about an hour. That quick-hitting mixture of snow, ice, and rain will signal the start of a temperature drop that is exceedingly rare in Virginia.

Within an hour or so of sunrise, in addition to the burst of precipitation, the wind begins to howl from the west and the temperature will plummet, falling into the teens before 10 a.m.

Worse, that wind remains regularly around 15-30 mph for the rest of the day, with stronger gusts around 40 mph. Those gusts will be especially common in higher elevations away from the immediate Roanoke Valley, with some 50 mph gusts along the ridgetop locations.

Any wet surfaces at daybreak on Friday will freeze quickly during the morning, and it will be a race between the wind drying out the roads and the bitter cold air icing them over. For most of Southwest Virginia, the cold will probably win, so be ready for some areas of ice on the roads as early as mid-morning Friday.

Even with some sunnier periods returning, Friday afternoon will remain in the teens, and wind chills will be in the single digits either side of zero. Some direct sunshine on the pavement may help with melting of ice and drying of the primary roads. But for back roads, which are often shaded most of the day, it may take far longer for them to dry.

The strong wind over several hours also means there will be a scattering of power outages. In particular, branches and limbs in the higher elevations will struggle in the strong winds as they begin to freeze.

Have a plan in place in case the power goes out. Gather in one room and close off the rest of the house if needed to stay warm. Be sure phones are fully charged on Thursday night. And if you have an external battery for your phone, be sure that it is charged as well.

In terms of sheer cold, Friday night will be the worst. The consistency and intensity of the winds will begin to ease once the sun goes down, but with air temperatures dropping into the single digits, wind chills will average between -15 and -5. If you have to be outside, remember to dress in layers instead of a single heavy coat. Multiple layers provide extra protection against the cold.

Even with the sun out on Saturday, temperatures will only inch into the 20s, and the 10-20 mph winds will keep the wind chill no higher than the teens for most of the day.

Aside from some snow showers on Friday morning, there is no additional chance of rain or snow through the middle of next week. The winds turn much lighter on Saturday night as air temperatures return in the single digits, leading to a sunny and cold Christmas Day with an afternoon in the 20s.

The cold will anchor over Virginia for another couple of days next week, and there are some signals suggesting a coastal storm will take shape along the South Carolina coast on Wednesday. A westward nudge to that storm could bring us some snow, but it is far too early to make such promises.

A small moderating trend in temperatures will take shape next week, but there is a good chance Southwest Virginia does not get above freezing again until Tuesday afternoon.

As cold as this will be, we will probably not reach records. Standing Roanoke record lows for the next few nights:

Dec 23: -2° (1989)

Dec 24: 0° (1989)

Dec 25: -4° (1983)

Dec 26: 3° (1980)

The best chance to reach records will be before midnight Friday night and just before daybreak Saturday.

Until then, keep the cold weather guidelines going through early next week. Disconnect any hoses from your outdoor spigots. Open cabinets beneath your sink to provide some heat to your pipes, and let them drip a little bit during the night.

The air is also going to be especially dry, which you may begin to notice as early as Friday afternoon. Static electricity will become more common and your skin will probably dry out more easily. If you have a humidifier, it will be good to keep that going through the weekend and early next week. You may even notice some of the wood in your house contracting in the especially low humidity.

But there is relief from the cold ahead for the second half of next week. An early look at New Year’s Weekend suggests afternoons returning to the 50s, although that warmth may come with a few spells of rain.

Despite all the cold, there will be no White Christmas this year.