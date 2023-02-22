The data has been pointing at Thursday the 23rd for about a week now.

A temperature in the upper 70s is a conservative estimate of how warm it will be during Thursday afternoon, and Roanoke’s all-time February record of 84 degrees will be challenged. Strong southwest winds will give us a taste of what early summer feels like on the windswept Plains.

Since daily weather records began in Roanoke in 1912, there have been five days in February that have reached 80 degrees. Deeper into the data, Roanoke is having its second warmest February on record through Tuesday, and its warmest start to the year.

No question we are in rare territory. Trees are budding and pollen is flying. But that is more related to the lack of persistent cold we have had in Virginia, especially since Christmas. Looking back through Roanoke records, a subtle, but important signal is emerging about February nights.

Since those daily temperature records began, the coldest temperature each February in Roanoke has gotten below 15 degrees once every year or two. But since 1997, it has only happened five times, meaning it now only happens an average of once every five years.

These kinds of statistics are consistent with a climate that is warming. Cold air does not go away; it becomes less common, and the intensity of the cold is not regularly reaching the depths of a generation ago.

As the years go on, plants begin to respond to this change, so pollen shows up earlier in the season and trees begin to bud sooner. But an otherwise normally timed freeze in March can do real damage to fruit trees in a scenario that may be starting to play out this year.

To be sure, there were certainly some warmer winters in the early half of the 20th century in Virginia, but colder ones were also mixed in among those years. More recently, the frequency of truly cold winters is on the decline.

While the individual weather pattern at a specific time can favor temperatures substantially above normal, the background planetary warming signal gives those impacts an additional nudge.

In the case of this week, there is a large ridge of high pressure anchored over the Bahamas, and the clockwise flow around it is sending warm air northward into Virginia. The associated jet stream configuration causing it relates back to La Niña — water that is colder than normal in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

A generation or two ago, a weather pattern like that might support February high temperatures in the mid 70s in Roanoke. As the planet has warmed, the same weather pattern can now produce temperatures around 80.

But as we saw around Christmas, it will still get cold. As bad as it was, it did not reach records.

The coldest morning during that stretch in Roanoke was 3 degrees on the morning of Dec. 24. The record for the date is 0 degrees, reached twice in the 1980s. The record low for the entire month of December is -12 degrees in 1917. We were nowhere close to that.

Regardless, we are entering the time of year infamous for large temperature swings, and a small sample of that is just ahead. After temperatures challenge record warm levels this week, a sliver of cold air advances Friday night as a weak disturbance races by to our south.

The result will be a Saturday that is cold and damp, with a low gray overcast and areas of light rain and drizzle. Higher elevations will have a smidgen of ice or snow on Saturday. The Roanoke Valley should not be surprised if a little sleet shows up for an hour or so that morning, too.

In fact, all of Southwest Virginia will have a hard time getting warmer than the upper 30s Saturday, which will come as a shock after Thursday.

But by Monday, we expect to be around 60 again.