Even though Virginia continues to have its statewide warmest year on record so far, the shift to a relatively cooler weather pattern a couple of weeks ago will continue. While there will be some warmer days mixed in on occasion, there is no sign of the 90s returning to Southwest Virginia before Memorial Day this year.

In the shorter term this weekend, a couple of rounds of showers are expected during Saturday, but even that does not look like an all-day rain. Mother’s Day will not be pristinely sunny, but no rain is expected in spite of some lingering clouds. Afternoon temperatures both days will hover in the 70s or lower 80s.

A more substantial system appears ready to move in for Monday morning, with the potential to produce several hours of rain. Early suggestions in the data point to a legitimate half-inch of rain in a window between daybreak and lunchtime on Monday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on the precise timing and amount of precipitation this far in advance.

The second half of next week also looks dry, with no large systems poised to add to the rain expected early in the week, and with afternoon temperatures generally holding in the 70s, there is no sign of prolonged chill either.

Heat will make the news this weekend and early next week in an unusual place — Canada. Dry and unusually warm weather in its western province of Alberta has already led to a dramatic spread of wildfires there in the last week, with some of the smoke reaching two miles up in the sky before reaching Southwest Virginia and making for hazy skies here.

After a break in their heat for a day or two, a more dramatic surge of warm and especially dry air will push northward into western Canada early next week, sending temperatures there nearly 30 degrees above normal.

Edmonton and Calgary, two of the largest cities in Alberta, have normal highs in the middle 60s this time of year. Each will see afternoons soaring into the 80s early next week, and while we might not think of it as particularly hot in Virginia, western Canada is not accustomed to that level of heat in the middle of July, much less before the first of June.

But the northward surging jet stream responsible for the searing heat in the western part of North America leads to a corresponding southward surge here on the East Coast, and this means temperatures in Southwest Virginia will generally be within 10 degrees of normal for most of the next two weeks.

Disturbances sliding southward along the jet stream this time of year are moving into air that is more humid than what we have in the depths of winter, and that should allow several opportunities to get rain between this weekend and Memorial Day, keeping away any seeds of a summer drought.