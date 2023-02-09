The strong southwest winds responsible for Thursday’s warmth will ease away on Friday, but temperatures will remain well above normal. Colder air settles in for Saturday and sets up a cold and damp Sunday for most of Southwest Virginia.

Before the larger Sunday system pushes in from the south, there is a small chance for a few passing showers or sprinkles on Friday and Saturday, but nothing that appears well-organized. However, if you are settling in for the football game on Sunday, you will probably want to have your snacks bought by the end of Saturday.

A large area of cold, low pressure will cut off from the main jet stream flow in the upper atmosphere this weekend, and that forces a storm to take shape along the central Gulf Coast, ultimately spreading rain into Southwest Virginia on Sunday morning.

The storm center will track from the Gulf Coast to the eastern Carolinas, and then off of the Virginia coast by Monday morning. Usually, this puts Virginia in a favorable position for heavy precipitation, as the counterclockwise wind around the storm center also brings additional moisture from the Atlantic Ocean.

This track also puts us on the colder side of the storm, as our winds remain from the east or northeast, keeping the relatively warm air much farther south.

Usually in February, this is a storm track that favors snow. But the air moving in on Saturday is not quite cold enough to support widespread accumulating snow.

Ironically, the cold area of low pressure aloft will move northeastward along with the storm, which will cause the freezing level to drop much lower in the atmosphere as the entire system trudges along. As that core of that cold air moves over Southwest Virginia on Sunday, there will be some mixed precipitation, with snow likely west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

For most areas across the Roanoke Valley, a few pockets of sleet may mix in with the rain as the precipitation settles in during Sunday morning. Similarly, some wet snowflakes may mix with the rain as it ends very late Sunday night. But throughout this time frame, the ground temperature will remain above the freezing mark, so surfaces will remain wet.

Total rainfall is expected to be between 0.5-1.0 inches in Roanoke by the time it ends just before daybreak on Monday.

Westward into the higher terrain, there will be a mixture of ice and snow on Sunday, but the precise amounts are still uncertain. For now, it does not appear to be more than an inch or two in the western highlands from Covington to Monterey. But the southwestern mountains have a much better chance at getting legitimate plowable snow.

This particular combination of storm track and upper-atmosphere pattern are notorious for bringing dramatic differences in precipitation type over several hundred feet in elevation. And with the heaviest precipitation likely to be in the areas southwest of the Roanoke Valley, areas in Floyd and Carroll counties should be thinking about a few hours worth of heavy wet snow Sunday.

The specific details of the storm will come into focus late Friday and into Saturday morning, but the data over the last couple of days has been consistent with the timing of the storm, meaning that no prolonged precipitation will sneak in on Saturday afternoon or evening.

Often after a storm like this goes by, Southwest Virginia will get a couple of days of Arctic air, but that will not be the case this time. Temperatures on Monday will jump back into the 50s, and most of next week will be warmer than normal.

Another quick shot of relatively cold air returns for Friday and Saturday next week, but even that looks to retreat as quickly as it arrives.

So far this winter, Roanoke’s average temperatures have been more typical of Memphis, Tennessee. And the weather pattern next week is going to pave the way to a February that ends up being warmer than normal.