As the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end, the weather has lacked a singular epic event — no massive freezes, blinding snowstorms, or devastating ice storms. Rather, we are beginning to see signals of a warming climate quietly edging above the noise of the everyday weather.

Roanoke is having its warmest start to the year on record through the end of March, a staggering 6 degrees warmer than normal. Most recently, 2012 is the closest analog to the temperatures Virginia has seen during the first three months of the year.

Barring a freak April snow, Roanoke will have only its third winter on record with less than an inch of snow. And we open the calendar wide for this definition of winter, from the start of October to the end of March.

March may have seemed cold, but that was probably due to a recency bias — February was so dramatically warm, March seemed cold by comparison.

In Roanoke, the average temperature in March has been nearly the same as February. Each month has averaged 50 degrees. Even so, March has actually been 2 degrees warmer than normal.

To be sure, one season does not define a climate. But as a collection, the last 30 years have been the warmest in Roanoke’s period of weather records. That 30-year rolling average had never been above 57.5 degrees before 2018, but since crossing that threshold, it has not looked back, and is now 57.7 degrees and rising.

Early signs suggest a warm start to April. Blistering heat is not expected, but more often than not, temperatures will be warmer than normal for the first half of the coming month.

For the first week, temperatures will be more consistently above normal, then a few cooler spells will follow for the second week of the month. Normal high temperatures climb from the low 60s on April 1 to the upper 60s by the middle of the month.

And it is increasingly likely we are done with hard freezes for the season. The average date of the last freeze is April 12, and we may still find a morning or two that edges close to that threshold, but a legit cold snap lasting more than a couple of days will be tough to accomplish.

While Virginia is not in a drought, it has become abnormally dry over the past several weeks. Roanoke had just over an inch of rain in March, less than half of normal. With the stronger April sun and the higher afternoon temperatures, the ground can dry out more quickly than during the first three months of the year.

The weather pattern over the next two weeks suggests a few small rains, but it is not a weather pattern that is constantly wet. Over the next two weeks, early expectations are for about a half-inch to an inch of rain total. This would keep us in a deficit and on the cusp of slipping into a drought before the longer and much warmer days of May and June.