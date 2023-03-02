The same storm that has made headlines from Texas to Arkansas approaches Southwest Virginia on Friday. Like so many of our larger systems since the first of the year, its center will track just west of the Appalachians, keeping any legitimate threat of snow far to our north.

Rain will be light to medium in intensity for most of Friday, backing off during the afternoon. A nagging cell of high pressure will retreat slowly northward from New England on Friday morning, and the clockwise winds around it will keep our winds from the east until late in the afternoon. While not especially strong, those winds combine with the clouds and the rain to keep temperatures in the 40s for most of the day.

As the storm makes its closest approach Friday night, the east winds will give way to stronger southwest winds, and temperatures will climb through the 50s during the evening. Rain will continue periodically until about midnight, and there is a small but significant chance of a gusty thunderstorm or an intense squall during that time.

With the storm nearest during Friday evening, the wind speed about one mile overhead will consistently be 50-70 mph. When thunderstorms or squalls develop in that environment, some of those winds can be effectively pushed lower toward the ground.

While we do not expect a severe weather outbreak Friday evening, it will be windy much of the time, with wind speeds routinely 20-30 mph. An isolated gust upward of 50 mph overnight is certainly possible in a heavier squall, so it is a good idea to secure any loose items outside before dusk on Friday.

By daybreak Saturday, the sky will clear as the storm moves away and the wind turns from the northwest. The sun will be back out and those northwest winds will continue at 15-30 mph for much of the day. Unlike earlier systems this winter, there will be no Arctic air behind Friday’s system. Afternoon temperatures will approach 60 on Saturday.

After a clear and calmer Saturday night in the upper 30s, Sunday looks sunny with lighter winds and afternoon temperatures around 60.

No big storms are on the horizon for early next week, but a pattern shift to more consistently cold weather is expected toward the end of next week. Normal highs this time of year are in the 50s, so expect several days in the 40s starting late next week.

This also means a hard freeze is increasingly likely toward the end of next week or into the weekend (March 10-12). And it has been a while since we were in the 20s in the Roanoke Valley — February 18.

So despite the warmth of the previous two months, it is still too early to plant.

March will not be cold all month long, but a cold March after a warm February is not without precedent. It happened in 2018, when the average March temperature in Roanoke was 3.3 degrees colder than February. That March had five nights with lows in the 20s.

Meteorological winter may be over, but we still have some cold nights ahead of us.