The unseasonably warm weather ends Friday morning.

After a wet start to the morning in Southwest Virginia, colder air races in for Friday afternoon, making it one of those unusual days when the afternoon is colder than the morning. Although some heavier bursts of rain will mix in while the rain comes down, rain totals will average between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, so no flooding is expected.

Once the rain stops, cold air rushes into the state with some gusty northwest winds through the afternoon. Winds will be strong enough to dry out wet surfaces, and temperatures will not drop rapidly enough for surfaces to freeze.

In counties adjacent to the West Virginia state line, a few flurries will fly late on Friday afternoon, but those will not survive their trip down the east side of the Appalachians, so for most of Virginia, the storm exiting on Friday morning will produce only rain, no snow.

But by Saturday morning, temperatures will be below freezing for the first time in more than a week in Roanoke. After another drop into the lower 30s just before daybreak on Monday, low temperatures for the rest of next week will be above freezing, continuing the theme since the first of the year — short rounds of cold, but nothing that lasts.

So far this month, the state is having one of its 10 warmest Februarys on record, and next week’s temperatures will probably keep us on pace to stay at that level.

For Roanoke, the peak in the most recent warmth came Wednesday, when the temperature hit 77 degrees in February for only the ninth time on record.

A strong jet stream flow from west to east will develop and keep Arctic air bottled up north of Virginia next week. That jet stream pattern does not allow storms to become especially strong as they move across the state, but be on the lookout for two or three small spells of rain during next week.

The weather for next weekend is still questionable, with conflicting signals in the data regarding precipitation and whether or not we get another brief burst of relatively colder air. But for now, there is not enough evidence to support forecasting a legitimately plowable snow in Virginia for the rest of the month.

While it may seem nice for outdoor activities, the recent warm weather is raising some serious risks for agriculture. With temperatures so far above normal during the last six weeks, flowers and buds are emerging early, and tree pollen is already in the air.

According to data from the National Phenology Network, the first leaves of the season are showing up more than two weeks earlier than normal in areas eastward from the Blue Ridge.

A hard freeze after a mild winter can do significant damage to fruit trees, which are among the plants already awakening from their winter dormancy.

Low temperatures in early March average in the lower to middle 30s, so a freeze in early March should still be expected, and the average date of the last freeze in Roanoke is April 12. After such a mild several weeks, even a freeze at an average time can do damage.

A warm January and February does not mean the next couple of months will also be that way. March is infamous for huge weather swings — a time when record highs are in the 80s and record lows are in the teens.

If there was ever a period in which you could truly experience all four seasons, it would be in the month of March. We should expect no differently this year.