Tornado warning for Roanoke Valley expires

The National Weather Service tornado warning for parts of the Roanoke Valley has expired.
The weather service's Blacksburg office issued the warning at 12:24 p.m. for Roanoke and parts of Bedford, Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, citing a tornado located near Roanoke Mountain or Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
A flash flood warning for the region extends until 6 p.m. Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move up the East Coast.