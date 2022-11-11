 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tornado warning for Roanoke Valley expires

The National Weather Service tornado warning for parts of the Roanoke Valley has expired.

The weather service's Blacksburg office issued the warning at 12:24 p.m. for Roanoke and parts of Bedford, Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, citing a tornado located near Roanoke Mountain or Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A flash flood warning for the region extends until 6 p.m. Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move up the East Coast.

