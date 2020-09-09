Tropical showers makes a comeback for Roanoke/NRV, most of Virginia

There are basically three kinds of weather common in our Septembers: (1) Extended summer heat, (2) early taste of fall, and (3) tropical stickiness and showers.

We'll be back to Door Number 3 for the next several days.

A diffuse tropical low off the southeast coast of the U.S will drift toward the Carolinas over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring it, but gives it only a 30 percent chance of developing into an organized tropical depression, with a lesser chance of actually acquiring a name as a tropical storm, now all the way up to Sally in an active though not particularly intense (Category 4 Hurricane Laura excepted) Atlantic hurricane season likely to go off the list ending at "W" into the Greek alphabet.

But this system will be pushing tropical moisture inland, with showers and storms across the Carolinas and Virginia, already in evidence on this Wednesday morning in the eastern portion of these states. The eastern parts of the states will continue to have the highest chances of rain with likely larger amounts, but moisture will push back to the mountains as well, with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms possible the rest of this week and into the weekend, as the low presses closer.