Tropical sticky-stormy period for SW Virginia, with or without direct effects of Hurricane Isaias

If you have coastal plans, really anywhere from New England to Florida, and particularly the Carolinas, keep track of Hurricane Isaias. It is, as of this Friday morning post, expected to be near the Florida coast by Sunday and then sweep along the East Coast through Wednesday. Exact landfall points along such a track are uncertain, and could easily change with slight wiggles in the track, though the Outer Banks of North Carolina at this point have, as they often do, a somewhat higher geographical likelihood of taking a direct hit.

For the Roanoke and New River valleys and really all of the state along and west of the Blue Ridge, don't overly focus on Isaias. The path very near or parallel to the coast is not historically one that brings the greatest impacts of torrential rain and gusty winds to our region. This could change of course with a more inland track or what at this point would seem to be a highly unlikely left turn once it gets to the Carolinas, but the positioning of high pressure offshore and the low-pressure trough over the eastern half of the U.S. suggest strongly the near-coastal track will be what transpires.