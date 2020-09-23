 Skip to main content
Tropical Storm Beta remnants bring rain back to Southwest Virginia
Tropical Storm Beta remnants bring rain back to Southwest Virginia

Weather map Friday 092320

By Friday, a low-pressure over Tennessee, the remnant center of the former Tropical Storm Beta, will be lifting rain showers into Virginia, with the most likely and heaviest rain expected south of Roanoke.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

For the fifth time this year, our region will be affected by the remnants of a tropical system. Tropical Storm Beta, which came ashore Tuesday along the Texas coast, is no more, but its remnant moisture and circulation will be approaching from the southwest over the next couple of days.

This will bring a little bit of a premature end to our run of cool, dry weather -- it appeared early in the week we would get to at least Saturday before rain returned -- as higher dew points, warmer temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s, and periods of showers move in during the day Thursday and especially into Thursday night and Friday.

Beta is more disorganized and diffuse than Sally was a week ago, so a repeat of widespread 1-3-inch amounts isn't expected. But some spots especially south of Roanoke could top an inch and most locations will probably go over half an inch by Saturday. 

Beta's remnants will move out by Saturday, leaving what is likely to be a day with some sunshine, and highs possibly pushing toward 80 in Roanoke. The more September-like 70s-lower 80s highs and mid 50s-lower 60s low temperature pattern will continue in the early part of the coming week, as showers again pick up ahead of an approaching cold front.

A series of cold fronts next week, pushed through by a deepening jet stream trough over the eastern U.S., will bring a return to more chilly temperature by late in the week, 30s-40s lows and 50s-lower 60s highs. Maybe even a little lower than that a day or two. We'll probably start seeing some leaves changing colors pretty quickly entering October.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Kevin Myatt

