A low-pressure system over the Carolinas is set to move offshore, where it is expected to attain the characteristics necessary to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone, named Fay if it has a closed center with sustained winds above 39 mph.
This may bring some squally weather to the coasts from the Delmarva to the Carolinas, including Virginia's shores, but this far inland, the effects will be rather muted. If you've been in Roanoke/New River valleys or anywhere in Southwest Virginia some years and followed the weather, you probably know that a tropical system to our east moving away north, northeast or east rarely provides much in the way of rainfall, unlike a system moving northwest or west from the same coast, or north from the Gulf of Mexico.
We will be on the backside, which will bring in some northeast winds that could bank moisture against the mountains, primarily for morning fog and drizzle. As sun burns through in the afternoons, some stronger showers and a few storms may pop up, but these will not be numerous and, for the most part, not particularly strong.
The potential for a "sticky-stormy" week rather than sunny and hot hasn't quite turned out as expected, as showers and storms have tended to be more concentrated to our south with this circulation. Still, temperatures have slowly pulled back from the upper 80s-mid 90s range of July 4th to mostly 80s with a few lower 90s the last couple of days. This range continue, even decrease a few degrees, the remainder of this week, as we are affected by the north to northeast flow on the backside of the tropical system, mitigating the heat somewhat.
A cold front moving into rather hot and sticky air by Saturday may pose a more widespread threat of thunderstorms.
The latest indications are that the core of the heat dome will be somewhat farther west than earlier expected, and that may spare us mid-upper 90s highs next week. There is little indication of widespread rainfall anytime soon. We're starting to get a little dry in many spots, even after the super soakings of May and June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.