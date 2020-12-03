UPDATE: Another soaker Friday PM-Saturday — snow chance emerges for Sun PM-Mon AM

A week ago, this appeared to be a system that had some chance to be the first widespread wintry precipitation maker to our region. But the timing has not quite worked out for that, with the prior upper-level low vortex pulling away fast enough to keep from forcing the storm farther south and this system catching a gap of milder air between this week's cold shot and the one that will follow. So it's following a similar track as the early week storm system did near our region, slightly more to the east with the surface low tracking just east of the Appalachians, which will keep our region on the milder side of the storm with mostly rain.

The only chances for wintry precipitation with this storm would be maybe a few pockets of sleet at the outset Friday evening — this is doubtful, but sometimes happens as rain overspreads a previously cold air regime and there are lingering pockets of cold aloft — and some wet snow on the backside of the storm Saturday as a bubble of cold air moves in aloft with the trailing upper-level low. At this time it appears any wet snow would be confined to higher elevations, 3,000 feet or higher, mainly west of Roanoke with light accumulations. There may be also be upslope snow showers blowing over the mountains late Saturday as winds turn to the northwest and bring in colder air.