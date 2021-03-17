UPDATE: Cool-air wedge dampening severe storm risk; showery rain with a few gusty PM storms possible

The same system will start spreading some rain over Southwest Virginia overnight, and may trigger some storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. But one significant factor is likely to intervene to keep this from being super scary in our backyard here in the Roanoke/New River valleys, though we are not entirely out of the woods for some strong to severe storms by late Thursday.

For the last three months we've often talked about the "wedge" or cold-air damming in regard to its effect on wintry precipitation episodes, the depth and placement of it often determining what kind of precipitation we have. The wedge will be in play yet again on Thursday, as somewhat cooler (50s mostly), more stable air becomes trapped against the mountains. The wedge tends to dampen instability which may take some juice out of Thursday's storm potential for locations within it, and that appears likely to cover the Roanoke and New River valleys, at least as far west as I-77, art least as far east as U.S. 29 (Danville to Lynchburg) and even down into northwest North Carolina.