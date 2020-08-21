UPDATE: Flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Saturday; double tropical trouble possible next week

UPDATE 4:15 PM, 8/21/2020: The flash flood watch continues for localities generally along and west of the Blue Ridge this evening and overnight, expiring at 6 a.m. Saturday. While the Roanoke and New River valleys have gotten off light on rain on this Friday, torrential downpours inundated the Martinsville-Henry County area Friday morning, with flooded roads and some evacuations. Additional bands of rain and some thunderstorms may develop this evening and overnight as abundant moist flow continues from the south and southeast against the higher terrain, the result of low-pressure to our west. Gradually, over the weekend, the low will weaken and high pressure will take hold, with less coverage of daily showers and thunderstorms and a warmup back to 80s-near 90 highs next week. ... The easternmost of the two tropical systems gained tropical storm status and "Laura" for a name, with the more western one in the western Caribbean expected to become Marco. While there is lots of social media exclamation and speculation on what these two systems might do, individually or together, very much remains uncertain. All interests along the Gulf Coast and possibly the eastern coast of Florida should keep a wary eye on next week, with some potential for tropical-induced rains to move our way by late in the week. END UPDATE