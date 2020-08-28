UPDATE: Flash flood watch west of Roanoke tonight ahead of Laura's quick punch on Saturday

UPDATE 4PM, 8/28/2020: A flash flood watch has been issued on this Friday evening for most of Southwest Virginia west of Roanoke, as far east as Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery and Craig counties. This watch is not for the core of Laura's remnants, which will move through Saturday, but for storms that have developed in northwest North Carolina and northeast Tennessee and are slowly moving northeast generally along the I-81 corridor and Blue Ridge. The heaviest storms will be capable of rainfall rates exceeding 2 inches per hour on this Friday evening, posing the risk of flash flooding. While the watch does not cover Roanoke or locations to the east, some storms with locally heavy downpours are also possible in those areas. While this is not part of the structure that once was Hurricane Laura, its remnant circulation over Tennessee is enhancing moisture flow into our region from the south with counterclockwise rotation. Laura's remnants will move through on Saturday morning, with a quick push of squally rain and thunderstorms. END UPDATE