UPDATE: Ice collects on trees, power lines, some streets; occasional mixed precipitation into PM

UPDATE 11:45 AM, 12/16/2020: Freezing rain continues to collect ice on trees, power lines, exposed objects and some streets through mid-afternoon. Sleet is mixing back in with the freezing rain in some areas as the air aloft cools on the back side of the precipitation, laying down a quick later of crunchy white for some on top of wet and icy. There will likely be a break in precipitation around mid to late afternoon, but a second band may move in this evening. This one could change to snow for a while, but amounts will be light. The winter storm isn't playing out exactly as projected but still has the expected elements of being an icy mess and may ultimately provide a tour through all precipitation types in many locations. END UPDATE
UPDATE 9:40 AM, 12/16/2020: Freezing rain has won the day across the Roanoke and New River valleys, and even somewhat farther north, as a layer of warmer air aloft is thick enough to melt snow to rain which then re-freezes on contact with cold surface objects. Roanoke is reporting 31 degrees officially and many other locations are in the upper 20s to near 30. Even if it doesn't look like rain is freezing right outside your doorstep it is doing so on something at that temperature, and that could be a problem if enough collects on trees and power lines for damage and isolated outages later today. Many urban paved streets will be mostly just wet, having retained previous days' warmth, but beware ice on bridges, at higher elevations, in shaded curves and patchy just about anywhere else. Some locations may creep above 32, especially south and east of Roanoke, this afternoon. Periods of freezing rain mixed with some sleet may continue into this evening, when there may be a brief change to snow before ending. Getting multiple inches of snow appears to be off the table this time. Even some areas to the north that looked to get several inches of snow may contend with more sleet and freezing rain than previously appeared likely. END UPDATE
UPDATE 7:30 AM, 12/16/2020: Most indications now are that warmer air aloft will tilt precipitation today more to freezing rain and sleet in the Roanoke and New River valleys. The precipitation has begun mostly in those forms and there are already reports of slickened bridges in some parts of the region. Road surfaces will vary in how quickly they collect ice, so be wary that because one area looks wet others may be icy or slushy for sleet. Ice accretions of up to 1/4 inch are possible, which could be enough to weight down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. Sleet/snow accumulations are likely to stay under an inch in the immediate Roanoke area and much of the New River Valley, if they occur at all, with perhaps more to the north where more snow may yet occur. This winter weather event appears to be going in the direction of ice rather than snow for much of our region. END UPDATE
Patchy mixed precipitation has begun moving into Southwest Virginia as of 6 a.m., but so far it is just that, patchy and relatively light. Short-term forecast models indicate precipitation will rapidly increase in areal coverage over the next few hours as the lift of the approaching upper-level low pulls moisture north-northeast over cold air at the surface.
Precipitation will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with snow more prevalent north of Roanoke, freezing rain to the south near the North Carolina border, and a mix perhaps tilting more to sleet in between. With temperatures near or below freezing, and likely to fall a few degrees as precipitation falls into drier air layers inducing cooling through evaporation, any precipitation that falls could immediately start causing slick road conditions at least on secondary roads and bridges and overpasses.
As the day goes along, and warmer air moves in aloft, precipitation will change more to sleet and freezing rain advancing northward. Accumulations of snow and sleet are difficult to project in a mixed precipitation situation such as this, but appear likely to range from 1 to 4 inches for areas in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, leaning more to the bottom end of the range south of U.S. 460 -- the highway that connects Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke and Bedford -- and more to the north. Ice accretions of up to 1/4 inch are possible with freezing rain.
We're at the stage now of basically watching radar and observing what exactly is falling outside to see how this situation develops. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions as precipitation moves in.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
