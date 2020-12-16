UPDATE: Icy mix spreads over region

UPDATE 7:30 AM, 12/16/2020: Most indications now are that warmer air aloft will tilt precipitation today more to freezing rain and sleet in the Roanoke and New River valleys. The precipitation has begun mostly in those forms and there are already reports of slickened bridges in some parts of the region. Road surfaces will vary in how quickly they collect ice, so be wary that because one area looks wet others may be icy or slushy for sleet. Ice accretions of up to 1/4 inch are possible, which could be enough to weight down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. Sleet/snow accumulations are likely to stay under an inch in the immediate Roanoke area and much of the New River Valley, if they occur at all, with perhaps more to the north where more snow may yet occur. This winter weather event appears to be going in the direction of ice rather than snow for much of our region. END UPDATE