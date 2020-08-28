UPDATE: Laura's rain set to move into western Virginia by morning

UPDATE 10:30 PM, 8/28/2020: No major changes with going forecast. The mass of rain associated with what was once Hurricane Laura is over eastern Tennessee and Kentucky, headed generally eastward. Thunderstorms and bands of rain have developed intermittently ahead of the mass of rain as moisture is pulled northward by the circulation of Laura. It appears this will push across the region mainly during the morning on Saturday, with widespread 1/2 to 2 inch rainfall amounts, locally up to 4. Winds will pick up somewhat to the 15-25 mph range with some gusts over 40 mph in higher elevations and near some squalls that manage to pull down stronger winds from aloft. There is a minimal risk of a few tornadoes in our region, but that threat will maximize over central and eastern Virginia later Saturday with daytime heating destabilizing. All in all, it will be a rainy, breezy morning that might not look like anything that was once a destructive hurricane, but we will probably see some sunshine by mid to late afternoon. END UPDATE