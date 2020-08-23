UPDATE: Marco, Laura set for back-to-back hits on Gulf Coast

UPDATE 5:15 PM, 8/23/2020: Marco has intensified to a hurricane on this Sunday afternoon/evening, with 75 mph sustained winds, headed to a Monday landfall on the southern Louisiana coast. Meanwhile, Laura is maintaining a steady pace as a tropical storm with 60 mph winds, sliding along the south edge of Cuba. It does not appear that land interaction will weaken Laura significantly before emergence in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, where it will pass over very warm water to fuel it and underneath increasingly favorable low-shear, high-pressure conditions aloft to sustain it. Laura may end up being the stronger, and very likely the much larger, of the two storms, with a Wednesday-Thursday landfall in Texas or Louisiana expected. END UPDATE
Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: Hurricanes do not merge together into stronger and/or larger hurricanes.
If you've seen that somewhere on social media regarding the current situation involving the tropical storms Marco and Laura headed for the Gulf of Mexico, it's garbage. Hurricanes that get too close to each other interfere with one another's circulation and actually tend to weaken -- unless a victorious stronger storm can absorb the vanquished weaker storm and keep on churning at more or less the same intensity.
But the situation is serious enough even without the threat of some kind of "megacane" happening. It is within the realm of possibility that the same section of Gulf Coast could be visited by hurricanes within a 48-hour period this week.
Or, perhaps, the storms will visit separate sections of the coast, or one or both won't be hurricanes. There has never in recorded history been a case where there were two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at once, and it's been 61 years since the last time there were what today would be two "named storms" in the Gulf. It's a little unclear if the timing will be exactly right to have Marco and Laura in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time this go-round, but it's still quite an unusual situation that could lead to a lot of havoc in a year that seems to have a knack for producing such, including flooding rains, storm surge, damaging winds and inland tornadoes.
It does appear at this point that Marco, squeezing through the channel between Cuba and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on this Saturday evening, and Laura, approaching Hispaniola, will be a 1-2 punch with one following the other in the Gulf of Mexico, rather than simultaneously hitting different parts of the Gulf Coast (the U.S. has not had two hurricanes striking coasts on the same day since 1933) or doing some atmospheric dance around each other as has been advanced as possibilities in the past couple of days.
Marco is the first threat, as it now looks to be missing all the interfering land masses and churning north through a hot Gulf of Mexico for a likely Louisiana landfall by Monday, quite likely as a hurricane.
Laura has to survive the gauntlet of mountainous Hispaniola and possibly a long-ways ride over Cuba and still have enough strength as it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. If it does make it there fairly intact, it would also probably intensify into a hurricane over the Gulf. Current forecasts as of Saturday evening target essentially the same section of Louisiana coast as Marco, arriving Wednesday, but this is subject to considerable change this far out, owing to Laura's variable intensity and possibly atmospheric and ocean-upwelling effects trailing Marco that could conceivably weaken Laura.
Southwest Virginia will not feel any direct effects from either system quickly. We will be shifting from the low pressure system that has increased showers and storms at times the past couple of days to high pressure that will bring somewhat drier and hotter weather back. We may see a few 90-degree highs again this week with afternoon showers and storms, becoming more widely scattered than we've seen this weekend.
By late next week, some of the moisture from either Marco or Laura, or both, may find its way to us. It's way too early to say if this will merely enhance daily showers and storms or if we would get a more organized, heavier rainfall.
Neither Marco nor Laura is an immediate concern of us in Southwest Virginia, but could together become a historic weather situation for the Gulf Coast.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
