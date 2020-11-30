UPDATE: Rain winding down; snow picks up in mountains to west later today

UPDATE 9:45 AM, 11/30/20: The bulk of rainfall is pulling out of the region -- over an inch fell at Roanoke, pushing the annual total to more than 59 inches, the second highest annual total on record with 62.45 from 2018 still well in range with a month left. Winter weather advisories have been posted for much of West Virginia and Virginia localities generally west of I-77, while winter storm warnings are out for the highest ridgelines of western North Carolina and also eastern West Virginia. Snow showers will pick up across the mountains with westerly winds bringing in cold air and lifting moisture over the higher terrain later today, increasing in coverage and intensity overnight and early Tuesday, with 1-4 inches in many locations and some larger amounts in elevations above 3,000 feet. A few snow showers or flurries may bleed into the New River Valley, the higher elevations along the Blue Ridge and possibly even the Roanoke Valley, with little or no accumulation expected. END UPDATE