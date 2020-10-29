UPDATE: Rare tropical storm warning south & east of Roanoke as Zeta moves over at midday

UPDATE 8:30 AM, 10/29/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta is centered over southwest North Carolina this morning and is rocketing northeastward at about 40 mph. A tropical storm warning remains in effect south and southeast of Roanoke, but has been expanded north slightly to include Bedford and Campbell counties and the city of Lynchburg. Maximum sustained winds are estimated at 60 mph, and there are starting to be reports of wind damage in western North Carolina counties, especially at higher elevations. The center of Zeta is expected to pass just about directly over Roanoke about 1 p.m. -- and it may still be a tropical storm at that point. Rain, heavy at times, totaling 1-3 inches with locally heavier amounts, will continue until the center passes, then sharply end. Winds will increase, especially at higher elevations and locations to the south and east of Roanoke, with 40 mph sustained winds and 60 mph gusts possible from the south and southwest at the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge and some locations south and east of Roanoke where convection presses the strongest winds to the surface. The immediate Roanoke area and locations just north and west should expect 15-30 mph sustained winds with some 40+ gusts possible. The strongest winds may actually occur just after the rain has ended, and the sun might even be out-- sort of a remnant of Zeta's eye, now a fully eroded backside of the circulation. Some power outages are likely to occur, especially south and east of Roanoke. Isolated tornadoes may also occur in the rain bands, primarily over Southside Virginia. Winds will subside during the late afternoon though they will pick back up some again, from a westerly direction, with a cold frontal passage overnight and Friday. END UPDATE
This almost never happens on the mountainous side of Virginia -- a tropical storm warning. Especially for a storm coming from the Gulf of Mexico rather than beelining at us from the Carolinas coast.
The localities south of Roanoke -- Franklin, Floyd, Carroll, Grayson counties eastward into Southside -- have been placed in a tropical storm warning that extends all the way to the Gulf Coast, where Hurricane Zeta is set to make landfall later this evening.
Zeta is a strong Category 2 storm with 110 mph on this early Wednesday evening, soon to come ashore in southeast Louisiana south of New Orleans as it zooms (for a hurricane) northeastward at 24 mph. It will pick up more speed as it is ejected northeastward across the South overnight by a strong upper-level trough to the west that has brought ridiculously early ice and snow far to the south in Texas and Oklahoma.
The fast forward speed and interaction with the trough will mean that Zeta keeps more of its strong winds farther inland than is typical for a landfalling Gulf Coast hurricane, and that may well translate into winds exceeding 40 mph across parts of southern Virginia and along the higher terrain of the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. The strongest winds with an inland tropical system are often south and east of the old circulation center, where the storm's motion can enhance the southwest wind flow produced by the storm's counterclockwise circulation. That circulation center is expected to track pretty much right over Roanoke or just a hair to the south and east on Thursday.
Sporadic to widespread power outages are possible where the winds are strongest, especially with still quite-leafy trees being toppled in wet ground and limbs blowing into power lines.
Outside the tropical storm warning, there may be gusty winds occasionally reaching 40 mph that could cause some limb damage and isolated power outages.
There will also be heavy rain as the system rockets through, with widespread 1-3 inch totals expected, and some locally heavier amounts. The storm's fast forward speed will limit rainfall totals below what they could be, but the entire region has been placed under a flash flood watch.
Once the squally rain blows by on Thursday afternoon, some showers may linger into Thursday night and Friday, when a cold front will pass, kicking up westerly winds that may be almost as gusty in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge as Zeta's are farther east and south.
Zeta, by that point, will be long gone -- its circulation center is expected to be east of Nova Scotia by Friday afternoon.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
