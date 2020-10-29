UPDATE: Rare tropical storm warning south & east of Roanoke as Zeta moves over at midday

UPDATE 8:30 AM, 10/29/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta is centered over southwest North Carolina this morning and is rocketing northeastward at about 40 mph. A tropical storm warning remains in effect south and southeast of Roanoke, but has been expanded north slightly to include Bedford and Campbell counties and the city of Lynchburg. Maximum sustained winds are estimated at 60 mph, and there are starting to be reports of wind damage in western North Carolina counties, especially at higher elevations. The center of Zeta is expected to pass just about directly over Roanoke about 1 p.m. -- and it may still be a tropical storm at that point. Rain, heavy at times, totaling 1-3 inches with locally heavier amounts, will continue until the center passes, then sharply end. Winds will increase, especially at higher elevations and locations to the south and east of Roanoke, with 40 mph sustained winds and 60 mph gusts possible from the south and southwest at the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge and some locations south and east of Roanoke where convection presses the strongest winds to the surface. The immediate Roanoke area and locations just north and west should expect 15-30 mph sustained winds with some 40+ gusts possible. The strongest winds may actually occur just after the rain has ended, and the sun might even be out-- sort of a remnant of Zeta's eye, now a fully eroded backside of the circulation. Some power outages are likely to occur, especially south and east of Roanoke. Isolated tornadoes may also occur in the rain bands, primarily over Southside Virginia. Winds will subside during the late afternoon though they will pick back up some again, from a westerly direction, with a cold frontal passage overnight and Friday. END UPDATE