UPDATE: Roanoke/New River valleys getting off light with remnants of Laura

UPDATE 7AM, 8/29/2020: A showery morning is on tap for the Roanoke and New River valleys, a far cry from what was once the fifth strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the U.S. The remnants of Hurricane Laura are moving through with a gloomy sky and periods of showers, with amounts of rain likely to be well under 1 inch at most locations in the region. The circulation center of the diffuse system is a bit north of earlier forecasts, it is arriving a bit faster in our region at the coolest and least unstable time of day, and some of the rain has dried up with downslope flow crossing southwest to northeast across the mountains. Some breeziness will develop later today as the rain begins to pull away, but not damaging winds, with sunshine likely popping out for the afternoon. There is a slight chance some thunderstorms could develop this afternoon along and east of the Blue Ridge, but it appears this activity will be more likely to the east, where there remains a tornado risk with strong shear aloft in central and eastern Virginia. A warm, dry Sunday is in the offing before some unsettled weather in the week ahead. END UPDATE