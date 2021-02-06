UPDATE: Sat PM-Sun AM snow, again -- 3 to 6 inches expected

UPDATE 11:30 AM, 2/6/2021: Virtually all forecast guidance continues to point toward a widespread 3-6-inch snowfall across the Roanoke and New River valleys, and generally along and west of the Blue Ridge and I-81 corridor -- tapering to 1-3 south of Smith Mountain Lake -- overnight tonight into Sunday morning. There is no reason at this point to expect early warmth, sleet mix or lighter precipitation to cut down those amounts, as discussed below, though of course surprising things do sometimes happen with weather. Heavy banding may add an inch or 2 to some local areas, especially west of Roanoke. Snow is expected to overspread the area between 10 p.m. and midnight -- possibly mixed with rain or sleet as it begins, but only briefly, mainly in somewhat milder lower elevations -- and continue until 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday. Temperatures will fall to the 28-32 range quickly once snow begins and travel will deteriorate rapidly. Highs Sunday will rebound above freezing, possibly as high as the mid 40s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east if sunshine emerges, but there will be a hard refreeze Sunday night and early Monday with lows in the teens. Above-freezing highs are expected again Monday and 40s to lower 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday to quickly melt this weekend's snow. There may be a brief brush of wintry precipitation late Monday and early Tuesday on the front edge of milder temperatures arriving. Late next week may pose additional wintry precipitation risks, but we can let that hang in the future while we deal with this second straight weekend snowfall. END UPDATE