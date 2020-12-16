UPDATE: Sleet, snow set to move in for early evening after icy day

UPDATE 9:40 AM, 12/16/2020: Freezing rain has won the day across the Roanoke and New River valleys, and even somewhat farther north, as a layer of warmer air aloft is thick enough to melt snow to rain which then re-freezes on contact with cold surface objects. Roanoke is reporting 31 degrees officially and many other locations are in the upper 20s to near 30. Even if it doesn't look like rain is freezing right outside your doorstep it is doing so on something at that temperature, and that could be a problem if enough collects on trees and power lines for damage and isolated outages later today. Many urban paved streets will be mostly just wet, having retained previous days' warmth, but beware ice on bridges, at higher elevations, in shaded curves and patchy just about anywhere else. Some locations may creep above 32, especially south and east of Roanoke, this afternoon. Periods of freezing rain mixed with some sleet may continue into this evening, when there may be a brief change to snow before ending. Getting multiple inches of snow appears to be off the table this time. Even some areas to the north that looked to get several inches of snow may contend with more sleet and freezing rain than previously appeared likely. END UPDATE