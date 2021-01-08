UPDATE: Snow continues into afternoon with larger totals than expected in many locations

UPDATE 1PM, 1/8/2021: Snow coverage, intensity and amounts have swung toward the upper end of what looked possible today, with widespread accumulating snow over most if not all of the Roanoke and New River valleys and higher snow totals than expected, some already near or exceeding 4 inches, in areas to the south and southwest along the Blue Ridge. The northern fringe has crept a little farther north than expected, though it is hitting dry air and probably won't make it all the way to the Interstate 64 corridor. Snow will continue for a few more hours this afternoon before gradually diminishing from the west, with many locations getting another inch or 2, locally 3. Travel conditions can vary dramatically by elevation and over just a few miles so beware that snow-covered roads may await you not far away even if it's not that way right in front of your house. END UPDATE