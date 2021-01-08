UPDATE: Snow continues into afternoon with larger totals than expected in many locations

UPDATE 1PM, 1/8/2021: Snow coverage, intensity and amounts have swung toward the upper end of what looked possible today, with widespread accumulating snow over most if not all of the Roanoke and New River valleys and higher snow totals than expected, some already near or exceeding 4 inches, in areas to the south and southwest along the Blue Ridge. The northern fringe has crept a little farther north than expected, though it is hitting dry air and probably won't make it all the way to the Interstate 64 corridor. Snow will continue for a few more hours this afternoon before gradually diminishing from the west, with many locations getting another inch or 2, locally 3. Travel conditions can vary dramatically by elevation and over just a few miles so beware that snow-covered roads may await you not far away even if it's not that way right in front of your house. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 10:10 AM, 1/8/2021: A band of light to moderate snow -- with a few heavy patches -- has spread up the Blue Ridge, across much of the New River Valley and into the Roanoke Valley at mid-morning. Some locations along and west of the Blue Ridge to the south and southwest of Roanoke have picked up an inch or 2 already. Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 30s in Roanoke so accumulation will be slow to get started, but grassy areas and exposed objects may turn white as temperatures drop with any heavier snow that falls. The snow band is hitting dry air, so it may be some time after darker echoes move over your location before you see snow reach the surface, and the dry air will likely resist its spread too much farther north. END UPDATE
-----
The U.S. 460 corridor from Bluefield through Blacksburg to Roanoke and east to Lynchburg continues to look like a reasonable dividing line between the potential for enough snow to whiten things to the south and lesser chances to the north as the first bands of snow move northward into parts of the New River and southern Roanoke valleys just before dawn this morning.
As the upper level low moves eastward focused to our south today, a more widespread area of snow will develop mainly south of U.S. 460 with 1-3 inches possible in many locations, more in spots, especially higher elevations and near the North Carolina line.
Roanoke city is starting out with temperatures a few degrees above freezing, so may struggle to see much accumulation, both due to the light intensity of any snowfall that makes it into the lower parts of the Roanoke Valley and above-freezing surface temperatures. Getting heavier banding a little more northward could change that.
The heaviest part of this snow event will occur over western North Carolina. It should be mostly over in our region by mid-afternoon in our area with lingering light snow, possibly mixed with rain, to the south and east into early evening.
