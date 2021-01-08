UPDATE: Snow dwindling after 1-3 inches in much of Roanoke/New River valleys

UPDATE 3:50 PM: Snowfall is beginning to dwindle from the west as the upper-level and surface lows responsible move east. Many locations in the Roanoke and New River valleys received 1-3 inches, with more in spots along the Blue Ridge south and I-81 corridor to the south and southwest. Snow totals drop off pretty fast going north and east, where drier and/or warmer air held on longer in the day. Temperatures are slightly above freezing in most areas so snow is already beginning to melt. Despite a seasonably cold weekend with lows in the 20s, highs in the 40s should melt most of the snow. There may be another chance of precipitation late Monday and Tuesday, though early indications are that it may be warm enough for mostly rain. A much colder blast of Arctic air is expected to arrive late next week. END UPDATE

UPDATE 1PM, 1/8/2021: Snow coverage, intensity and amounts have swung toward the upper end of what looked possible today, with widespread accumulating snow over most if not all of the Roanoke and New River valleys and higher snow totals than expected, some already near or exceeding 4 inches, in areas to the south and southwest along the Blue Ridge. The northern fringe has crept a little farther north than expected, though it is hitting dry air and probably won't make it all the way to the Interstate 64 corridor. Snow will continue for a few more hours this afternoon before gradually diminishing from the west, with many locations getting another inch or 2, locally 3. Travel conditions can vary dramatically by elevation and over just a few miles so beware that snow-covered roads may await you not far away even if it's not that way right in front of your house. END UPDATE