UPDATE: Snow moves on with variable accumulations, leaving cold, windy day ahead

UPDATE 10PM, 1/27/21: Snow has developed in much of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke as of 10 p.m. Over the next couple of hours, it is expected to spread into the Roanoke Valley, with rain changing to snow from higher elevations to lower elevations, as temperatures fall through the 30s in response to evaporational cooling of the precipitation falling through drier air and, primarily, to the dynamic processes of the storm system passing to our south. Accumulations of 1-3 inches in and near the Roanoke Valley and 2-6 in the areas to the west and southwest appear to be on track, though much will depend on when the changeover occurs, what the surface temperature is at the time and how heavy it falls. Snow will also spread eastward in the next few hours with light accumulations possible. The snow should diminish and come to an end in the pre-dawn hours. END UPDATE