UPDATE: Snow spreads into New River, Roanoke valleys at mid-morning

UPDATE 10:10 AM, 1/8/2021: A band of light to moderate snow -- with a few heavy patches -- has spread up the Blue Ridge, across much of the New River Valley and into the Roanoke Valley at mid-morning. Some locations along and west of the Blue Ridge to the south and southwest of Roanoke have picked up an inch or 2 already. Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 30s in Roanoke so accumulation will be slow to get started, but grassy areas and exposed objects may turn white as temperatures drop with any heavier snow that falls. The snow band is hitting dry air, so it may be some time after darker echoes move over your location before you see snow reach the surface, and the dry air will likely resist its spread too much farther north. END UPDATE