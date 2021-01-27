UPDATE: Snow to continue until about 3 or 4 a.m. with widespread light-moderate accumulations

UPDATE 12:10 a.m., 1/28/21: Rain has changed to snow rapidly over much of the region, even into parts of Southside Virginia. Light to moderate snow, with a few heavier bursts, will continue until about 3 or 4 a.m., then move out rapidly. Accumulations of over 6 inches have already been reported in along the Virginia-West Virginia line near Bluefield, with widespread 2-4 inches likely to occur east into the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, with some amounts up to 6 inches possible. Locations along the U.S. 460 corridor from Roanoke east to Lynchburg and south into Southside appear poised for widespread 1-3 inches. The sun will return Thursday but temperatures will remain cold with most highs in the 30s. Gusty winds will blow some of today's snow around also. END UPDATE
UPDATE 10PM, 1/27/21: Snow has developed in much of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke as of 10 p.m. Over the next couple of hours, it is expected to spread into the Roanoke Valley, with rain changing to snow from higher elevations to lower elevations, as temperatures fall through the 30s in response to evaporational cooling of the precipitation falling through drier air and, primarily, to the dynamic processes of the storm system passing to our south. Accumulations of 1-3 inches in and near the Roanoke Valley and 2-6 in the areas to the west and southwest appear to be on track, though much will depend on when the changeover occurs, what the surface temperature is at the time and how heavy it falls. Snow will also spread eastward in the next few hours with light accumulations possible. The snow should diminish and come to an end in the pre-dawn hours. END UPDATE
The sun is out late on this Wednesday and probably will be again pretty early on Thursday. In between, the landscape is expected to become coated in white across the Roanoke and New River valleys and much of Southwest Virginia.
A vigorous but fast-moving upper-level low will track south of the region tonight, providing moisture, lift and cold air aloft to support a few hours of snowfall that could be heavy at times. Precipitation is expected to spread across the region as a mix of rain, sleet and snow through middle to late evening, changing entirely to snow from west to east and from higher elevations to lower elevations.
Generally, forecast guidance today has trended somewhat heavier and more expansive with snowfall, suggesting that an inch of snow may make it as far as the I-64 corridor to the north and perhaps Lynchburg to the east and northeast. The heaviest snow, as has occurred in previous events this winter, is expected west and southwest of Roanoke in parts of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, where many locations will top 3 inches, some spots may get as much as 6 inches, even a little more in the mile-high elevations of Grayson County.
The Roanoke Valley appears to be on track for 1 to 4 inches of snow, generally more on the south and west side of the valley and less on the north and east side, with variance by elevation as well. Roanoke has not officially measured 2 inches of snow in any single event since Feb. 20, 2019, a stretch of 706 days that is the fourth longest such streak on record, and the longest since the 1950s. That of course pales to Lynchburg's record 690-day streak of having absolutely no measurable snow, also in jeopardy tonight if even a tenth of an inch of snow occurs there, which appears likely.
The heaviest snowfall will likely occur between about 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., then rapidly diminish as the upper-level low pulls away. It may not take long for the sun to poke out on Thursday, but it will remain cold, with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 at most locations.
Cold weather with 30s and 40s highs and teens to lower 20s lows will linger into the weekend, when another storm system threatens the region with wintry precipitation late Saturday into Sunday. Early indications are that this will likely be the most widespread and impactful winter storm our region has experienced since the 2018-19 winter, though there is much uncertainty on how it will play out with precipitation types and amounts, and of course still time for wide variations in forecasts.
Let's take it one storm at a time.
