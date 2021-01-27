UPDATE: Snow to continue until about 3 or 4 a.m. with widespread light-moderate accumulations

UPDATE 12:10 a.m., 1/28/21: Rain has changed to snow rapidly over much of the region, even into parts of Southside Virginia. Light to moderate snow, with a few heavier bursts, will continue until about 3 or 4 a.m., then move out rapidly. Accumulations of over 6 inches have already been reported in along the Virginia-West Virginia line near Bluefield, with widespread 2-4 inches likely to occur east into the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, with some amounts up to 6 inches possible. Locations along the U.S. 460 corridor from Roanoke east to Lynchburg and south into Southside appear poised for widespread 1-3 inches. The sun will return Thursday but temperatures will remain cold with most highs in the 30s. Gusty winds will blow some of today's snow around also. END UPDATE

UPDATE 10PM, 1/27/21: Snow has developed in much of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke as of 10 p.m. Over the next couple of hours, it is expected to spread into the Roanoke Valley, with rain changing to snow from higher elevations to lower elevations, as temperatures fall through the 30s in response to evaporational cooling of the precipitation falling through drier air and, primarily, to the dynamic processes of the storm system passing to our south. Accumulations of 1-3 inches in and near the Roanoke Valley and 2-6 in the areas to the west and southwest appear to be on track, though much will depend on when the changeover occurs, what the surface temperature is at the time and how heavy it falls. Snow will also spread eastward in the next few hours with light accumulations possible. The snow should diminish and come to an end in the pre-dawn hours. END UPDATE