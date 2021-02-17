UPDATE: Steady freezing rain, sleet until mid-late morning for Roanoke/NRV

UPDATE 7:45 AM, 2/18/2021: Considerable sleet has developed over parts of the Roanoke Valley and other areas to the north and east. As has been noted previously, the more precipitation falls as sleet, the less icing will develop on trees and power lines, but roads may worsen in the short term with slushy accumulation. END UPDATE
---
UPDATE 7:10 AM, 2/18/2021: The next 3 hours or so will be the core of the ice storm for the Roanoke and New River valleys as a band of freezing rain -- maybe a few pellets of sleet -- moves through. Ice accretions around 1/4 inch appear likely, possibly more, especially south and east of Roanoke where heavier precipitation may move through from the southwest with time. These are amounts that will likely bend or break some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages, with locally heavier amounts that can cause more widespread tree damage and power outages. The progression of the system eastward may help us out some with ice accumulations, as the heavier precipitation appears to be past by mid to late morning, with intermittent light freezing rain and drizzle into the afternoon and possibly evening hours. Road conditions will vary from just wet where pavement has retained sufficient warmth from previous days, to slushy where some early sleet was able to accumulate, to icy patches. This looks to be a significant icing event but timing and some early patchiness of the precipitation may limit it enough to keep it from being a disaster, locally. Unfortunately, heavier and more prolonged freezing rain appears to be moving into areas of Southside and Central Virginia that were hit hard by Saturday's ice storm. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 5:15 AM, 2/18/2021: Mixed results in the interests of avoiding ice buildup in Roanoke/New River valleys area. The bad news on that score is that after some sleet and brief early snow in some places, with very minor accumulations if at all, most precipitation along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor is falling as light freezing rain. The good news is that a relative "dry slot" has formed from Roanoke south into western North Carolina and precipitation has been patchy and light so far. Eventually that will close up as the heavier band to the west moves in but may spare us a few tenths of an inch of moisture that could be critical later for ice accumulation on trees and power lines. Light patchy freezing rain, however, often develops slick spots on roadways more easily than heavier freezing rain that runs off quickly, so be careful, some spots on road may not be "just wet" despite appearances, and of course bridges and shaded, less-used routes will develop ice more readily than well-used and treated highways. Unless the heavier precipitation can cool the column aloft enough for sleet we are probably stuck with freezing rain now for the rest of this event. The heaviest is likely to be between 7 and 10 a.m. or so in our region. Locations south and east of Roanoke still appear to have the better chance of heavier ice, but hopefully they catch a break or two in amounts as well. END UPDATE
---
UPDATE 9:20 PM, 2/17/2021: Precipitation appears on track to spread across our region between midnight and 2 a.m. It will likely be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain at first, perhaps leaning more toward sleet for a few hours before sunrise, then freezing rain in the day. There continues to be mixed data about whether this will primarily a sleet storm with some snow and light icing, or whether it will be more freezing rain with damaging ice accumulations, in the Roanoke and New River valleys. Freezing rain with ice accumulations topping a half inch in some areas is more likely to the south and east of Roanoke, including many locations that experienced heavy ice on Saturday and still have power outages in a pocket of south-central Virginia. Snow is more likely to the north and west of Roanoke, though it will become mixed with and eventually change to sleet and freezing rain also, but some locations near I-64 and the West Virginia border could get around 4 inches before it does. A mix with about 1-2 inches of sleet/snow followed by 1/10 to 3/10 inch of ice seems to be about the right call along the 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) but subject to increases in either of these if sleet/snow continues longer or freezing rain starts earlier. The heaviest precipitation will probably be past by midday in the Roanoke area and west with showery freezing rain and sleet into the afternoon. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate fairly quickly in the early morning hours, especially where sleet and snow fall, though freezing rain may cause patches of ice on roads as well. Slushy roads may continue well into the day where sleet and snow fall the heaviest in the early morning. END UPDATE
---
Temperatures are struggling toward the lower 30s on this Wednesday afternoon, so we're already starting colder than most previous wintry precipitation episodes in this 2020-21 winter season. Moisture will begins streaming into and over this cold air tonight as a low-pressure system tracks northeastward generally toward our region, leading to a maddening mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in much of Virginia, leaning toward more freezing rain for the southern half of the state, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, on Thursday.
A winter storm warning covers almost the entire region, extending in West Virginia and North Carolina. It is possible you will see some of these pink colors on the National Weather Service map turn to a purplish color later today, signifying an ice storm warning -- a more specific category that signifies almost all precipitation being freezing rain and collecting 1/4 inch or more of ice. Most localities near Roanoke and the New River Valley and northward will probably keep a winter storm warning because of more mixed precipitation.
With the upcoming winter storm, it may be less helpful to think of precise precipitation amount ranges rather than thinking of a range of impacts. Frankly, forecasters are going to be more than a little lucky to predict just how much of what precipitation type falls. There are just too many hair-line variables. But the big picture is pretty well set: a large-scale impactful winter storm hampering travel and causing scattered to widespread power outages is almost certain for the southwest quadrant of Virginia and nearly the entire state on Thursday.
Low-end scenario: This is depicted by some recent runs of the North American Model. Early precipitation is a quick-hitting but heavy round of sleet, maybe some snow mixed in around the Roanoke and New River valleys, more snow toward I-64, that accumulates an inch or two on Thursday morning, then lulls for much of the day, with perhaps a second round of light freezing rain later in the day. We could get off with pretty light icing if this scenario comes to fruition, but roads will be a mess.
High-end scenario: Precipitation quickly becomes freezing rain after only brief sleet and/or snow and continues from the pre-dawn hours into the evening with few breaks and temperatures staying below freezing. This scenario would produce a half-inch of ice accretion in many locations, locally up to an inch, with widespread tree damage and power outages. This scenario is a little worse than the consensus of several forecast models.
Most forecasts, including my own, are more toward the higher side of the middle of these extremes, with an inch or two of early sleet/snow (locally up to 4 north of Roanoke and perhaps even more north of I-64) and then 1/4 to 1/2 inch of ice on top. This would be quite messy on the roads and cause scattered to numerous power outages with considerable damage to many tree limbs.
Unfortunately, some of the same areas of north-central North Carolina into Southside and Central Virginia that were most heavily affected by Saturday's ice appear to be in the cross hairs again for the greatest likelihood of 1/2 inch or greater ice accretions. Additional utility crews are heading to the region, with many continuing to repair damage from the last ice storm.
As always, we should be prepared for the worst and hope for the best. Keep your phones and computers charged tonight, have the quilts and blankets ready if the power goes out on Thursday, use a fireplace (safely) if you have one to keep some warmth, avoid unnecessary travel. Some power outages are almost inevitable and large areas of them are possible.
The weather beyond this doesn't look springlike but we won't have subzero cold like the central U.S. has experienced and it will slowly wiggle back up toward 50ish highs by early to middle next week. The pattern that has brought down the deep chill west of us and triggered a series of wet/borderline temperature storms is breaking down and will give us more respite between any further rain or mixed precipitation episodes.
