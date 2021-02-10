UPDATE: Temperatures drop to near freezing with mixed precipitation in Roanoke & New River valleys

The first system in the series is squirting by to the north on this Wednesday evening, with the ice and snow staying well north of the Roanoke and New River valleys. Some freezing rain may occur near the I-64 corridor, with some well-above-freezing showers down this far south.

Precipitation will begin mostly as a cold rain, but as temperatures drop to or just below the freezing mark by late afternoon or early evening, freezing rain will develop. Deeper cold air on Thursday night could lead to more sleet and eventually some snow. Combined snow/sleet accumulations appear likely to be minor, likely under an inch, near the U.S. 460 corridor from Blacksburg and Christiansburg through Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg, with more snow to the north near I-64 and less to the south. It would not be surprising at all if there is no snow at all in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and some sleet accumulating a layer of bouncy pellets is also not out of the question.