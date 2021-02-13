UPDATE: Temperatures edge above freezing in Roanoke area, but widespread power outages to south and east

UPDATE 12:45 PM, 2/13/2021: Temperatures have risen above freezing in much of the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley, but ice continues to accumulate in other areas around, the typical patchwork of below-freezing and just-above-freezing temperatures that develop in our region in a borderline ice setup. The worst ice, as expected, is south and east of Roanoke, with an estimated 170,000 customers without power statewide, including more than 8,000 each in Franklin and Henry counties and more than 4,000 in Floyd County. Colder temperatures are more deeply pooled in some of the Piedmont counties with heavier freezing rain continuing. Damaging ice amounts will continue this afternoon in much of Southside and Central Virginia with some lessening of precipitation with time, and temperatures edging above freezing, from the Roanoke areas south and west. END UPDATE

UPDATE 6:30 AM, 2/13/2021: Freezing rain is under way at many locations across southern and western Virginia this morning. If there is a silver lining, several spots are clinging right at the 32 degree mark, including Roanoke's official temperature recorded at the airport, so another fraction of a degree rise would be a positive change for ice accumulations at least on ground and near-ground surfaces. Freezing rain events often tend to be uneven in our terrain, either with widespread ice with a few pockets of 33-34 degree temperatures and less ice, or widespread just-above-freezing rain with pockets of ice that continue to build. Our entire region will be teetering between those outcomes throughout the day and into the evening as temperatures warm no higher than the 31-34 range. Road conditions will become very icy on bridges, shaded curves, lesser-used rural routes and possibly more widespread where temperatures remain below 32 all day. Roads that look just wet may have invisible patches of ice on them in spots. Ice may continue to accumulate on trees and power lines above the ground even if it is slightly above freezing at the surface. The most precipitation is expected mainly east of Roanoke -- wherever it stays 30-32 all day may see damaging accumulation on trees and scattered to numerous power outages. Be extremely careful if you must travel today and be prepared for possible power disruptions especially in more rural areas south and east of Roanoke. END UPDATE