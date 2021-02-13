UPDATE: Temperatures edge above freezing in Roanoke area, but widespread power outages to south and east

UPDATE 12:45 PM, 2/13/2021: Temperatures have risen above freezing in much of the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley, but ice continues to accumulate in other areas around, the typical patchwork of below-freezing and just-above-freezing temperatures that develop in our region in a borderline ice setup. The worst ice, as expected, is south and east of Roanoke, with an estimated 170,000 customers without power statewide, including more than 8,000 each in Franklin and Henry counties and more than 4,000 in Floyd County. Colder temperatures are more deeply pooled in some of the Piedmont counties with heavier freezing rain continuing. Damaging ice amounts will continue this afternoon in much of Southside and Central Virginia with some lessening of precipitation with time, and temperatures edging above freezing, from the Roanoke areas south and west. END UPDATE
---
UPDATE 6:30 AM, 2/13/2021: Freezing rain is under way at many locations across southern and western Virginia this morning. If there is a silver lining, several spots are clinging right at the 32 degree mark, including Roanoke's official temperature recorded at the airport, so another fraction of a degree rise would be a positive change for ice accumulations at least on ground and near-ground surfaces. Freezing rain events often tend to be uneven in our terrain, either with widespread ice with a few pockets of 33-34 degree temperatures and less ice, or widespread just-above-freezing rain with pockets of ice that continue to build. Our entire region will be teetering between those outcomes throughout the day and into the evening as temperatures warm no higher than the 31-34 range. Road conditions will become very icy on bridges, shaded curves, lesser-used rural routes and possibly more widespread where temperatures remain below 32 all day. Roads that look just wet may have invisible patches of ice on them in spots. Ice may continue to accumulate on trees and power lines above the ground even if it is slightly above freezing at the surface. The most precipitation is expected mainly east of Roanoke -- wherever it stays 30-32 all day may see damaging accumulation on trees and scattered to numerous power outages. Be extremely careful if you must travel today and be prepared for possible power disruptions especially in more rural areas south and east of Roanoke. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 4:40 PM, 2/12/2021: A winter storm warning has been issued for Floyd, Franklin, Henry and Bedford counties and eastward for Saturday, where the chances are greatest for getting 1/4 inch or more of ice accretion, considered about the point where tree limb and power line damage begins. Roanoke, most of the New River Valley and Interstate 81 corridor and westward are under a winter weather advisory — freezing rain and sleet are expected to occur, but with lesser amounts than those to the east. Temperatures stalled pretty much all of Friday, with additional ice accumulation on whatever wintry precipitation collected Thursday evening and early Friday. Widespread power outages and travel problems may develop in parts of Southside, Central and Eastern Virginia where freezing rain will be heaviest. Sporadic to scattered power outages and some roadway icing are expected nearer our region. Temperatures appear likely to stay or below freezing until Sunday afternoon, so conditions will not improve rapidly this weekend. END UPDATE
—-
More moisture lifted over shallow cold air at the surface will lead to a repeat round of freezing rain and sleet over much of Virginia, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, on Saturday.
Thursday night's first round brought a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to the region, creating some icy roads in spots. Temperatures are hardly budging on this Friday in the 29-32 range, with some freezing drizzle and even "freezing fog". Solar radiation even through the clouds will help with some thawing on pavement surfaces this afternoon, but most exposed objects, trees and even some less traveled roads are going to stay icy.
As a low-pressure system approaches from the southwest, deeper moisture will again spread over the wedged-in cold air by late tonight or early Saturday, with additional freezing rain, mixed with sleet, developing.
Some forecast guidance seems to want to be later and farther east with the main bulk of the moisture — if this is this case, the Roanoke area and west might get by with light glazing on Saturday and avoid more serious issues with trees and power lines developing enough ice for damage. But enough ice for more travel issues is almost certain, and the more damaging amounts are still possible. Southside into Central Virginia looks to be more the bullseye.
Some spots especially south and southwest of Roanoke may nudge above freezing on Saturday with most of the precipitation in the afternoon and evening falling as a cold but not-freezing rain. Both on temperatures and precipitation amounts, our entire region is walking a tightrope between a somewhat troublesome ice event and a full-fledged "ice storm."
Most of the moisture clears out by Sunday and we have a couple of days when temperatures may wander above freezing for a while, but not too warm, the low 40s being a stretch goal.
Another storm system approaches Tuesday with the potential for yet more freezing rain and sleet — snow looking doubtful — though the warm air advection aloft may be strong enough with that storm to go to all rain. Yet another storm is on the horizon late next week that could be mixy as well.
This is not the pattern snow lovers want — we are on the wrong side of the storm track, which will deliver heavy snow amid historic cold for parts of the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi River valley. It's also obviously not what spring seekers are hoping for. We'll just have to endure it and get to the other side, which could be milder weather by next weekend.
