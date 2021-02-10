UPDATE: Temperatures slowly dropping as wintry mix begins to develop southward

----

A series of storm systems shooting through cold air banked against the Appalachians will lead to periods of various forms of precipitation through next week, leaning more to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night through Saturday.

At this time, some locally troublesome ice -- patchy ice on roadways, mainly bridges, shaded areas and more rural routes, and perhaps some sporadic power outages -- is expected on Thursday evening, but a widespread damaging ice storm is not anticipated in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys at this time, and any sleet-snow accumulation is expected to be minor. Earlier and/or deeper cold air or heavier precipitation could increase the prospects, so monitor forecasts especially if you plans that involve any traveling however short late Thursday.

The first system in the series is squirting by to the north on this Wednesday evening, with the ice and snow staying well north of the Roanoke and New River valleys. Some freezing rain may occur near the I-64 corridor, with some well-above-freezing showers down this far south.

Colder air will be forced southward during the day Thursday by high pressure in Canada, dammed against the mountains, as a new round of moisture will overspread the region with the next approaching low-pressure system.