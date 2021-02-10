UPDATE: Temperatures slowly dropping as wintry mix begins to develop southward

UPDATE 5PM, 2/11/21: Temperatures in the Roanoke and New River valleys have begun their slow drop, falling from 40 to 38 at Roanoke and 39 to 37 at Blacksburg from 2 to 4 p.m. North of Roanoke, sleet and snow have been reported near the Interstate 64 corridor. Temperatures will continue to fall through the evening with leftover rain eventually changing to freezing rain and sleet, generally in the 8 to 11 p.m. timeframe. It is also worth watching how far south snow develops during the evening -- light accumulations may occur north of Roanoke, and it could conceivably even reach the U.S. 460 corridor from Blacksburg to Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg late tonight or early Friday morning. Precipitation will diminish to drizzle/freezing drizzle on Friday, with another round of freezing rain and sleet expected late Friday night into Saturday. Beware patches of ice, especially on bridges, shaded roadways and rural routes late tonight and Friday morning. END UPDATE
----
UPDATE 9:30 AM, 2/11/2021: No major changes to going forecast. Likely no wintry precipitation issues for Roanoke/New River valleys and south through the day -- perhaps some freezing rain or sleet north toward Interstate 64. Temperatures will slowly drop today into tonight as cold air damming builds from high pressure over Canada pressing modified Arctic air southward, banked against the mountains. Patchy cold rain today will become patchy freezing rain and sleet tonight, perhaps some light snow mainly north of Roanoke. This does not look to be a major event, but a locally troublesome one, as evidenced by the National Weather Service opting for winter weather advisories instead of winter storm warning after initially putting the entire region in a winter storm watch. Friday will have patchy freezing drizzle/drizzle with another round of freezing rain and sleet shaping up for Saturday. This one looks likely to be more widespread and heavier than today's. END UPDATE
----
A series of storm systems shooting through cold air banked against the Appalachians will lead to periods of various forms of precipitation through next week, leaning more to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night through Saturday.
At this time, some locally troublesome ice -- patchy ice on roadways, mainly bridges, shaded areas and more rural routes, and perhaps some sporadic power outages -- is expected on Thursday evening, but a widespread damaging ice storm is not anticipated in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys at this time, and any sleet-snow accumulation is expected to be minor. Earlier and/or deeper cold air or heavier precipitation could increase the prospects, so monitor forecasts especially if you plans that involve any traveling however short late Thursday.
The first system in the series is squirting by to the north on this Wednesday evening, with the ice and snow staying well north of the Roanoke and New River valleys. Some freezing rain may occur near the I-64 corridor, with some well-above-freezing showers down this far south.
Colder air will be forced southward during the day Thursday by high pressure in Canada, dammed against the mountains, as a new round of moisture will overspread the region with the next approaching low-pressure system.
Precipitation will begin mostly as a cold rain, but as temperatures drop to or just below the freezing mark by late afternoon or early evening, freezing rain will develop. Deeper cold air on Thursday night could lead to more sleet and eventually some snow. Combined snow/sleet accumulations appear likely to be minor, likely under an inch, near the U.S. 460 corridor from Blacksburg and Christiansburg through Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg, with more snow to the north near I-64 and less to the south. It would not be surprising at all if there is no snow at all in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and some sleet accumulating a layer of bouncy pellets is also not out of the question.
Ice accretions appear likely to be mostly a tenth of an inch or less, with perhaps some local pockets of up to a quarter-inch, generally considered the level at which tree damage and power outages begin to occur. Some freezing drizzle may linger into Friday.
Another system approaches a little farther south on Saturday, with moisture spreading over cold air, likely falling as freezing rain and/or sleet. This might actually end up a little more widespread and significant than what occurs Thursday, as initial air will be colder and moisture may be somewhat more robust.
A much larger storm system may affect the region on Tuesday. Wintry precipitation types appear likely, but as to what kind and how much it's a little too far away to be specific. There will probably be yet another toward the latter part of next week.
Arctic air is spreading more deeply and widely over the United States than it has all winter, but it is more focused on the central U.S. that than the East. Occasional pieces of the cold air will move through and around the Appalachians as storm systems continue to move east over the southern half of the country, so we will have to be on our toes for several days following potential wintry precipitation episodes. It is as yet unclear if the region will experience a major winter storm, either ice or snow.
