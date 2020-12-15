UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Wednesday wintry mix

UPDATE 7:30 AM, 12/15/2020: All localities within the previous winter storm watch have been upgraded to a winter storm warning for Wednesday, with the counties surrounding the previous watch in a winter weather advisory. A messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, and eventually some slightly above freezing plain rain by afternoon in some spots, is headed to our region Wednesday. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1-4 inches appear likely for most of the region in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, generally less to the south and more to the north, with 4+ inches possible along and north of Interstate 64. Ice accretions -- how much ice is collected on surfaces like tree branches -- of 1/10 to 1/4 inch may also occur, generally more to the south and east and less to the north and west. The worst will be past by mid-afternoon but periods of freezing drizzle or light snow could linger into Wednesday night. This event is shaping up to be very similar to the last two winter storm warnings Roanoke went under in early January and late February 2019, both involving early snow and sleet capped by ice. Slick driving conditions and scattered power outages are expected. END UPDATE