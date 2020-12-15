UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Wednesday wintry mix

UPDATE 7:30 AM, 12/15/2020: All localities within the previous winter storm watch have been upgraded to a winter storm warning for Wednesday, with the counties surrounding the previous watch in a winter weather advisory. A messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, and eventually some slightly above freezing plain rain by afternoon in some spots, is headed to our region Wednesday. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1-4 inches appear likely for most of the region in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, generally less to the south and more to the north, with 4+ inches possible along and north of Interstate 64. Ice accretions -- how much ice is collected on surfaces like tree branches -- of 1/10 to 1/4 inch may also occur, generally more to the south and east and less to the north and west. The worst will be past by mid-afternoon but periods of freezing drizzle or light snow could linger into Wednesday night. This event is shaping up to be very similar to the last two winter storm warnings Roanoke went under in early January and late February 2019, both involving early snow and sleet capped by ice. Slick driving conditions and scattered power outages are expected. END UPDATE
It's been 22 months since the last winter storm watch that covered the Roanoke and New River valleys, and that one was for a pretty similar snow-to-ice event on February 20, 2019.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg came out somewhat surprisingly aggressive with its snowfall call, posting a map showing an expected 4 inches for Roanoke and Blacksburg and a forecast call for 2 to 7 inches across the region under the winter storm warning. There is some model backing for amounts of that size but also quite a bit of data pointing to warmer air aloft and more sleet and freezing rain that would reduce total snow accumulations while making it no less messy -- and possibly even more hazardous.
My lean is toward the bottom part of that range -- more like 1-3 inches -- for the U.S. 460 corridor through Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke and east to Bedford, with more snow to the north and west and less to the south and east. But it's walking a thin line of several variables, most importantly depth of subfreezing air in the layers of atmosphere above.
We probably should focus less on specific amounts and more on impacts, which are likely to include travel hazards and some scattered power outages.
Precipitation is expected to begin in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday as snow or a snow/sleet mix, then become more mixed with freezing rain from the south and east as the day progresses. Though freezing drizzle or snow showers will linger into Wednesday night, the bulk of the significant precipitation will be over by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
This is going to be a very big snowstorm for areas stretching from eastern West Virginia across northern Virginia into the Northeast U.S. Some of our region near and north of I-64 look to get in on snowfall that will exceed 6 inches -- on top of some wet snow that occurred on this Monday in parts of that region. This is a fairly frequent sort of outcome with a "Miller B" type winter storm setup, as a low-pressure to our west re-forms near the East Coast. It's a Miller A setup, with a low forming near the Gulf Coast and moving northward along the East Coast, that often gives our immediate area much larger snow events.
This is not the storm snow lovers in the Roanoke and New River valleys are dreaming of but, if things develop right, it could provide some hours of wintry wonder before it gets too mixed with sleet and ice. It is also not the absolute nightmare storm for those who hate wintry weather of all types but could be troublesome for a while.
We will stay cold but turn dry into Thursday and Friday, though highs in the 40s with sunshine will melt away whatever ice and snow manages to collect and stick around.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
