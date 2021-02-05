UPDATE: Winter storm watch issued; 4+ inches snow expected Saturday PM-Sunday AM

A 2-4 or 3-6-inch type snow appears to be near the median potential for this event in the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby areas, with still some chance it is a little less or a little more, pending details of the storm's track, intensity and timing. If anything it will likely be a bit earlier in comparison to last weekend's storm, with heavier snowfall beginning early to mid Saturday evening and probably cutting off well not long after sunrise on Sunday.

This is a "Miller A" type event with a low starting near the Gulf Coast, eventually transferring energy to the southeast U.S. coast and moving northeast along the Eastern Seaboard at least as far as the Outer Banks. It is not as powerful, early developing or as deeply cold as some of our more famous Miller A storms that have dumped a foot or more in years past. Last weekend's storm was of the "Miller B" variety with an inland low to our west transferring energy to the coast.

Another difference will be temperatures after the storm departs. With some sunshine, 40s are possible by Sunday afternoon in the Roanoke area, and most of the region will at least make the mid-upper 30s, helping with melting off streets. Temperatures stayed at or below freezing last Sunday with continuing light precipitation.