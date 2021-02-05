UPDATE: Winter storm watch issued; 4+ inches snow expected Saturday PM-Sunday AM

UPDATE 4PM, 2/5/2021: A winter storm watch has been issued for all of the National Weather Service Blacksburg office's forecast area, which includes most of Southwest Virginia and adjacent southeast West Virginia and northwest North Carolina. No major changes to the going forecast of snow on Saturday night and early Sunday, except a slight increase in intensity, with widespread 4-8 inches forecast. There is some question about how far north sleet will make it overnight Saturday or early Sunday, but any location within an hour's drive of Roanoke would likely have hours of snow before sleet could mix in. Expect travel to become hazardous quickly Saturday night as moderate to heavy snow develops across our region and temperatures quickly drop to or below the freezing mark. END UPDATE
Another weekend, another growing chance of accumulating snowfall.
A low-pressure system moving from the near the Gulf Coast northeast along the southeast coast of the U.S., with an accompanying upper-level low to its northwest, will spread moisture into and over a cold dome of air late Saturday and early Sunday, likely leading to another round of snowfall for the Roanoke and New River valleys and much of western Virginia.
Timing and snowfall amounts may well end up being similar to last weekend's winter storm that dumped 3 to 7 inches across the region from Saturday evening through mid-morning Sunday. This event will differ in starting with somewhat more marginal temperatures, with highs on Saturday getting well into the 40s, so there may be a period of rain and/or sleet mixing in as precipitation begins. But it should be short-lived as colder air aloft sufficient for snow will be well entrenched and quickly build to the surface as precipitation begins.
A 2-4 or 3-6-inch type snow appears to be near the median potential for this event in the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby areas, with still some chance it is a little less or a little more, pending details of the storm's track, intensity and timing. If anything it will likely be a bit earlier in comparison to last weekend's storm, with heavier snowfall beginning early to mid Saturday evening and probably cutting off well not long after sunrise on Sunday.
This is a "Miller A" type event with a low starting near the Gulf Coast, eventually transferring energy to the southeast U.S. coast and moving northeast along the Eastern Seaboard at least as far as the Outer Banks. It is not as powerful, early developing or as deeply cold as some of our more famous Miller A storms that have dumped a foot or more in years past. Last weekend's storm was of the "Miller B" variety with an inland low to our west transferring energy to the coast.
Another difference will be temperatures after the storm departs. With some sunshine, 40s are possible by Sunday afternoon in the Roanoke area, and most of the region will at least make the mid-upper 30s, helping with melting off streets. Temperatures stayed at or below freezing last Sunday with continuing light precipitation.
An active winter weather period appears to be ahead. By late week, deeper Arctic air will arrive, though our region may be spared the bitter cold that will affect parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest early in the coming week. Meanwhile, storm systems will continue to skirt the southern and eastern edge of the cold air, posing occasional chances of wintry precipitation over the next 2 or 3 weeks.
The next precipitation chance may come at midweek, though at this point it appears to be relatively light and leaning more toward cold rain with some brief wintry mix.
