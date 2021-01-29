UPDATE: Winter storm watch issued for Sunday snow and wintry mix

UPDATE 3:25PM, 1/29: A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Southwest Virginia for the potential of 3 to 6 inches of snow, locally more, Sunday morning, with the snow become mixed with sleet and freezing rain in many locations by afternoon. Snowfall amounts and the blend of precipitation types remain somewhat uncertain, with some forecast guidance pointing to a colder atmosphere and heavier snowfall, and other models suggesting an earlier incursion of warm air aloft that would change precipitation to sleet and freezing rain earlier after an initial round of snow. Travel difficulties are a near certainty with Sunday's wintry precipitation regardless of type and amounts. See further discussion posted below. END UPDATE
-----
A complex winter storm with multiple phases will affect the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby areas late Saturday night into Sunday, extending to a lesser extent into Monday, with a variety of precipitation types that will cause travel disruption and possibly scattered power outages.
The culprit will be a strong low pressure system at the surface and aloft approaching from the west, rotating warm, moist over and into cold air strongly banked against the mountains by high pressure over eastern Canada. The inland low-pressure area will transfer its energy to a new surface low off the East Coast late Sunday, which will become the main feature as it tracks northeastward.
For the Roanoke & New River valleys, the first wave is expected to be a quick passing period of light to moderate snow late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, as moisture overruns a warm front, possibly bringing an inch or two. After a lull, a much deeper firehose of moisture will, before sunrise Sunday, start spreading over and into cold air banked strongly southward by high pressure over eastern Canada.
The initial few hours of this moisture are likely to be snow, as all layers of atmosphere remain cold. Over time, warmer air aloft will erode the cold air from the west and south, changing snow to sleet and then freezing rain, even plain rain in spots that can warm above freezing. This process may take most of Sunday daylight hours to push entirely across our region.
The snow will be quite heavy and likely to accumulate quickly. Accumulations of at least 2 inches appear probable, as of this Friday morning writing, across our entire region as far west as I-77 and as far south as the Virginia-North Carolina state line, with 4 or more inches probable near the U.S. 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) and points northward.
Note that these are open-ended amounts -- 2 and 4 intended as a floor of what seems reasonable, not a median estimate of what will occur. A widespread foot-plus storm appears highly unlikely for our region but some 6-10-inch amounts may well be possible, especially north and northeast of Roanoke.
As we've seen in previous winter events over the years, timing this changeover is fraught with peril, and there are multiple examples on both sides where cold air has hung in longer for more widespread, more intense snowfall than initially expected and where warm air advection advanced more quickly and changes snow to sleet and freezing rain rapidly, reducing amounts.
Warm air advection from the southwest, crossing the mountains, against strongly banked Arctic air does tend to advance more slowly than it does from the south and southeast against more weakly wedged cold air, which flipped our Dec. 16 precipitation to freezing rain immediately with none of the expected snow on the front end, so a repeat of that recent outcome appears unlikely. This time around there will likely be a wider area of sleet between the snow and freezing rain than there was on Dec. 16, sleet being the bouncy ice pellets that accumulate but at a slower rate than snow.
This wave of precipitation will gradually end from the west Sunday afternoon, leaving spotty freezing drizzle, rain showers or snow showers into Sunday night. As the low intensifies off the East Coast, there may be a second lighter round of precipitation on its backside early Monday, leaning more toward snow with time, and periods of snow showers blowing over the mountains even into Tuesday as the northwest winds kick in behind the low departing northeastward with a significant winter storm for parts of the Northeast U.S.
Whatever the combination of precipitation types, Sunday will be messy, with many roads becoming treacherous and the possibility of power outages wherever ice and/or wet snow can weigh down power lines or trees and limbs falling into power lines. Because of sleet mix between snow and freezing rain, a large-scale destructive ice storm appears to be unlikely.
We'll dry out for a few days behind this storm system with fairly normal temperatures, 40s highs and 20s lows.
