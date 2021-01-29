UPDATE: Winter storm watch issued for Sunday snow and wintry mix

For the Roanoke & New River valleys, the first wave is expected to be a quick passing period of light to moderate snow late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, as moisture overruns a warm front, possibly bringing an inch or two. After a lull, a much deeper firehose of moisture will, before sunrise Sunday, start spreading over and into cold air banked strongly southward by high pressure over eastern Canada.

The initial few hours of this moisture are likely to be snow, as all layers of atmosphere remain cold. Over time, warmer air aloft will erode the cold air from the west and south, changing snow to sleet and then freezing rain, even plain rain in spots that can warm above freezing. This process may take most of Sunday daylight hours to push entirely across our region.

The snow will be quite heavy and likely to accumulate quickly. Accumulations of at least 2 inches appear probable, as of this Friday morning writing, across our entire region as far west as I-77 and as far south as the Virginia-North Carolina state line, with 4 or more inches probable near the U.S. 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) and points northward.