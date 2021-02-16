UPDATE: Winter storm watch issued for Thursday threat of widespread ice storm

The lowest elevations of the Roanoke Valley squeaked by with minor effects in the last ice storm, warming to 33 by mid-morning, but probably will not do so again, with temperatures likely starting in the upper 20s. Even if temperatures do get above 32 there ahead of almost everywhere else, it would likely only occur after early sleet/snow mix accumulation and a few hours of freezing rain -- maybe enough to stymie the urban heating process and allow the geographically driven cold pooling in valley areas to be more dominant. Always a difficult call for the sub-1200 foot elevations of the urban floor of the valley, but regardless, this winter storm will likely have at least significant impact in the city and potentially major impact all around.