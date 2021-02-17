UPDATE: Wintry precipitation streams in just after midnight, continues much of Thursday

UPDATE 9:20 PM, 2/17/2021: Precipitation appears on track to spread across our region between midnight and 2 a.m. It will likely be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain at first, perhaps leaning more toward sleet for a few hours before sunrise, then freezing rain in the day. There continues to be mixed data about whether this will primarily a sleet storm with some snow and light icing, or whether it will be more freezing rain with damaging ice accumulations, in the Roanoke and New River valleys. Freezing rain with ice accumulations topping a half inch in some areas is more likely to the south and east of Roanoke, including many locations that experienced heavy ice on Saturday and still have power outages in a pocket of south-central Virginia. Snow is more likely to the north and west of Roanoke, though it will become mixed with and eventually change to sleet and freezing rain also, but some locations near I-64 and the West Virginia border could get around 4 inches before it does. A mix with about 1-2 inches of sleet/snow followed by 1/10 to 3/10 inch of ice seems to be about the right call along the 460 corridor (Blacksburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg) but subject to increases in either of these if sleet/snow continues longer or freezing rain starts earlier. The heaviest precipitation will probably be past by midday in the Roanoke area and west with showery freezing rain and sleet into the afternoon. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate fairly quickly in the early morning hours, especially where sleet and snow fall, though freezing rain may cause patches of ice on roads as well. Slushy roads may continue well into the day where sleet and snow fall the heaviest in the early morning. END UPDATE