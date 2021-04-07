Warm week turns a bit cooler, showery & a little rumbly

Wednesday's high of 85 in Roanoke was the warmest day since Sept. 11, and combined with Tuesday's 82 marked the first back-to-back days of 80-plus since three straight on Oct. 21-23. But don't think summer has sprung — there are signals of a winter relapse by late next week.

In the meantime, the recent warmth will be curbed somewhat over the next few days as a "backdoor cold front" slides southwest across the state. This will return temperatures to more normal 60s/70s for highs into the weekend.

While we're talking about the backdoor cold front, let's get the cat out of the bag that, yes, there was a backdoor cold front sliding across the state in a similar manner exactly 10 years ago on April 8, 2011, leading to the Pulaski tornado recalled in Wednesday's Weather Journal column, but any faint similarity to a repeat of that event appears highly unlikely.