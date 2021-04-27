Weather Journal: 10 years ago, 'Super Outbreak' spread its deadly tentacles into Virginia

Due to contradictory effects of a warming atmosphere on various ingredients in tornado development, climate change impacts on tornadoes are as yet not well understood. It is obvious that overall warming by itself does not equal more tornadoes. This makes sense on an annual level when one considers that April and May are the peak times for tornadoes nationally, not the hottest part of the year in July and August.

One theme of some research since 2011 is that it is possible that tornadoes are becoming less frequent but occur in more powerful and numerous concentrated outbreaks when they do occur.

The theory behind that would be that less wind shear from weaker temperatures gradients aloft, plus the presence of more warm-air “capping inversions” aloft to hinder upward storm growth, could limit overall development of supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, but the occasional large-scale favorable setup would have more instability and richer moisture to work with in a warmer climate regime.

A second concept being studied is that the traditional central U.S. “Tornado Alley” has shifted or expanded eastward to encompass much of the South and Ohio Valley states.