Weather Journal: 10 years ago, 'Super Outbreak' spread its deadly tentacles into Virginia

A decade ago on Wednesday morning, Virginians near Interstate 81 in Washington County were waking to frightening scenes that seemed otherworldly for our region, and to knowledge that people had lost their lives to swirling winds at Glade Spring.
On another day, it might have made national headlines, but amid the 2011 Super Outbreak of April 25-28, it was just a footnote in the largest recent chapter of American tornado history.
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes, killing 324 people over four days from Texas to New York and the Gulf Coast to southern Canada, with more than 200 tornadoes and deaths on April 27 alone. Alabama was hardest hit, with 238 deaths as tornadoes gouged parallel tracks across that state like giant claw marks. Harrowing live images of a large tornado chewing up Tuscaloosa are a lasting memory from that day for many.
Three died at Glade Spring as an EF3 tornado (on an intensity scale of 0 for weakest to 5 for strongest) sliced a path 20 miles long and three-quarters of a mile wide through Washington County and a small portion of Smyth County on the evening of April 27. The damage path was stark in the weeks after for those traveling along Interstate 81, including a truck stop with twisted debris just off the highway. There are still enough damaged trees and unrepaired outbuildings to discern the path today, if you know where to look.
Glade Spring wasn’t the only tornado in Virginia on April 27-28, 2011 — 18 other tornado tracks were surveyed by the National Weather Service.
Another person died in a tornado in Halifax County. A twister tore up much of Grindstone Campground, at 3,700 feet elevation, spawned by a supercell thunderstorm that had just traveled over the state’s highest point, 5,700-foot Mount Rogers, shattering any myths about mountains being impenetrable tornado shields.
The only confirmed tornado in the Roanoke area twisted trees over a path that was 125 yards wide and almost 2 miles long near Eagle Rock in northern Botetourt County. That path was not officially surveyed until several days after the outbreak, the report of it relayed to the National Weather Service by a Roanoke Times reporter.
Both the delayed report and the post-storm survey conducted on a Botetourt County tornado that hit no buildings and injured no one illustrate a major difference in data between the 2011 Super Outbreak and the first tornado swarm to carry that moniker in 1974.
An extensive map plotting 148 confirmed tornadoes on April 3-4, 1974, was developed chiefly by tornado researcher Theodore Fujita, namesake and inventor of the 0-to-5 intensity scale based on damage still in use today in a modified “enhanced” format. But there were probably scores more brief and relatively minor tornadoes that would have been added to that number with modern Doppler radar, social media reports and post-storm surveys by teams of weather service scientists.
The 1974 Super Outbreak actually produced more higher-end tornadoes of F3/EF5 to F5/EF5 caliber than did the 2011 Super Outbreak, by a 65 to 37 margin, and, with 18 hours as the primary time frame, likely produced more than eight tornadoes per hour compared to four per hour in the 2011 outbreak, according to ustornadoes.com.
Coincidentally, the 1974 Super Outbreak also included a killer tornado in Washington County — a few miles west of Glade Spring at Saltville — and a single tornado report in the Roanoke area, that one going right through Salem, western and northern Roanoke, and into Roanoke County.
Fears that the 2011 Super Outbreak and the 2011 tornado season in general — Joplin, Missouri, followed less than a month later with 158 deaths, the most in a single U.S. tornado since 1947 — were the start of a “new normal” for vicious tornado seasons in the United States have proven unfounded.
In fact, most years since 2011 have featured fewer tornadoes nationally than what is considered an average year, historically, as best as it can be calculated. Last May had only 59 tornadoes nationally, the fewest in that typically peak month since 1970. The Storm Prediction Center issued only six tornado watches nationally last June, the least on record for that month. Total U.S. tornado deaths since 2011 are barely more than that of the 2011 Super Outbreak by itself.
Due to contradictory effects of a warming atmosphere on various ingredients in tornado development, climate change impacts on tornadoes are as yet not well understood. It is obvious that overall warming by itself does not equal more tornadoes. This makes sense on an annual level when one considers that April and May are the peak times for tornadoes nationally, not the hottest part of the year in July and August.
One theme of some research since 2011 is that it is possible that tornadoes are becoming less frequent but occur in more powerful and numerous concentrated outbreaks when they do occur.
The theory behind that would be that less wind shear from weaker temperatures gradients aloft, plus the presence of more warm-air “capping inversions” aloft to hinder upward storm growth, could limit overall development of supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, but the occasional large-scale favorable setup would have more instability and richer moisture to work with in a warmer climate regime.
A second concept being studied is that the traditional central U.S. “Tornado Alley” has shifted or expanded eastward to encompass much of the South and Ohio Valley states.
It remains to be fully determined how much of this is a function of more tornadoes being documented in modern times or something more systemically climate-based like tornado-spawning drylines shifting eastward as desert heat and dryness expand in the Southwest.
The possibility that Tornado Alley is farther east has salience for our region. Many of our most serious regional tornado episodes, such as both the 1974 and 2011 Super Outbreaks, are the result of large outbreaks to our west and southwest spilling over into our region.
If there are outbreaks with more numerous tornadoes focused farther east, that could mean we get a piece of that action a little more often. Has that been happening with recent long-track, significant tornadoes in Appomattox County (2016), the Lynchburg area (2017) and southern Franklin County (2019)? The time frame is just too short to make any larger conclusions.
Any umbrella theories on tornado frequency run into the same problem eventually, that being a sparsity of data starting just a few decades back.
Whatever future trends in tornadoes hold, the 2011 Super Outbreak is a reminder that while we blessedly do not live in an area with frequent destructive long-track tornadoes, residents of our region should be prepared for the occasional incursion of nature’s most violent twisting winds, whether in an isolated manner like the April 8, 2011, Pulaski tornado or part of something historic and widespread like the 2011 Super Outbreak.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
