Weather Journal:: 2020 hurricane season changes forecasting, naming system

A hurricane season that started early and went deep into overtime on its names list has led to significant changes in how the National Hurricane Center will forecast and identify tropical systems in the coming season.

The NHC came up short of moving the start of Atlantic tropical season, which officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but has decided to begin issuing its daily tropical outlook on May 15 instead of June 1.

"Given recent increased tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin in late May, routine issuance of the Atlantic TWO [Tropical Weather Outlook] starting on May 15 offers a service improvement over unscheduled Special TWOs that are issued to discuss the possibility of tropical cyclone formation prior to the official start of hurricane season on June 1," the NHC said in a statement signed by Cave Spring native Michael Brennan, the branch chief for the Hurricane Specialist Unit.

In other words, instead of issuing tropical weather outlooks just when something has already organized or is expected to do so in the latter half of May, the hurricane center will routinely issue these outlooks considering the possibilities for tropical development in the Atlantic.