Weather Journal: 2020 may bring a pair of historic 60s for Roanoke

This year's average temperature will go down in the last month of 2020 simply due to seasonal changes, likely a degree or more. We would need most of the days in December averaging in the lower 60s — think lower 70s highs, lower 50s lows kind of days — to keep it near what it is now. That's a dozen degrees warmer than our mildest December on record. That's not going to happen.

But is it possible that the year's average temperature will stay above 60 for the first time on record?

Possible, but not likely. It would require a December average temperature warmer than 46 degrees, which has happened just five times in 108 previous Decembers, most recently in 2015, the warmest December on record averaging a tenth of a degree short of 50.

Even a mild December isn't likely to average warm enough to hold this year's average temperature above 60 degrees. Early indications suggest near-normal to somewhat below-normal temperatures for the first half of December, so a blazing warm month relative to normal is not likely.

However, tying or beating the warmest year on record would be much simpler. It would require an average December temperature near 40 to reach the 59.5-degree average of 2019 and 2012. That is only 1 degree above our December normal temperature.