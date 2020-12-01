Weather Journal: 2020 may bring a pair of historic 60s for Roanoke

Sixty inches of rain was once a seemingly unreachable mark for a year in Roanoke, having never happened in more than a century of local weather records.
Now it's on the verge of happening for the second time in three years as another once seemingly unreachable 60 — 60 degrees average temperature for a year — is at least on the edge of plausible.
Roanoke's 2020 rainfall went over 59 inches with 1.14 inches on the last two days of November, putting the second 60-inch rainfall annual total in three years — and just the second in 109 years of records — within likely reach in December.
With 59.02 inches entering December, the record annual rainfall of 62.45 inches set in 2018 is well within reach, only requiring about a half-inch more than the 2.95 inches that is considered normal for the month of December.
More than 16 inches of rain from cut-off low-pressure systems that spun dense moisture over our region for multiple days in May and June and more than 12 inches of rain from the effects of eight tropical systems account for almost half the total 2020 rainfall at Roanoke.
Meanwhile, 2020 enters December with an average daily temperature of 61.3 degrees at Roanoke. That is the warmest year-to-date through 11 months on record, topping 61.1 degrees from just last year, which edges out 61.0 degrees from two years before that, tied with two other years since 2000.
This year's average temperature will go down in the last month of 2020 simply due to seasonal changes, likely a degree or more. We would need most of the days in December averaging in the lower 60s — think lower 70s highs, lower 50s lows kind of days — to keep it near what it is now. That's a dozen degrees warmer than our mildest December on record. That's not going to happen.
But is it possible that the year's average temperature will stay above 60 for the first time on record?
Possible, but not likely. It would require a December average temperature warmer than 46 degrees, which has happened just five times in 108 previous Decembers, most recently in 2015, the warmest December on record averaging a tenth of a degree short of 50.
Even a mild December isn't likely to average warm enough to hold this year's average temperature above 60 degrees. Early indications suggest near-normal to somewhat below-normal temperatures for the first half of December, so a blazing warm month relative to normal is not likely.
However, tying or beating the warmest year on record would be much simpler. It would require an average December temperature near 40 to reach the 59.5-degree average of 2019 and 2012. That is only 1 degree above our December normal temperature.
Wherever it ends up by precise decimal, 2020 is going to be another warm, wet year amid a recent trend that is moving toward warmer and wetter, locally, regionally and for large swaths of the planet.
Leaving out this yet-to-be-completed year, six of Roanoke's nine warmest years on record have occurred since 2007. In that same time period, only 2014 has ranked among the coolest half of 108 previous years on record, ranking 28th coolest.
Similarly, five of Roanoke's 10 wettest years on record, all with more than 53 inches of annual rainfall, have occurred since 2003.
The first two decades of the 21st century, however, also include five of the 20 driest years on record, including second driest 2001 with not quite 25 inches of rain, though none of those dry years have occurred since 2012.
The weather patterns at work to bring several warm and wet years to our region recently vary quite a bit, but it's increasingly difficult not to see a trend at work, one that parallels numerous studies of large-scale climate linking similar observed trends to a warming atmosphere largely the result of increased carbon dioxide from human industrial activities.
Without even considering any other factors, warmer oceans would lead to higher dew points as Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico air is circulated into our region and trapped against the mountains, which in turn would lead to both warmer daily low temperatures and increased rainfall, raising both annual precipitation and temperature levels.
If present trends continue, the 2020s may bring more 60-inch rainfall years for Roanoke as well as the first 60-degree annual average temperature — if a yet-to-be-seen balmy Christmas season doesn't achieve that mark this year.
But there are always "ifs" where weather and climate are concerned. Global and national trends do not always manifest in a directly correlated way at a local or regional level. And maybe we won't have eight tropical systems, two cut-off lows and a 29-day 90-degree streak in 2021 or subsequent years.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
