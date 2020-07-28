Weather Journal: 90s streak nears end, but stickiness will linger into August

Late July and August are known for heat and humidity — but also for stalled fronts and tropical systems.
The latter two items won’t do anything to relieve of us of humidity, but they may be contributors in bringing a record long-running hot spell to an end.
Tuesday marked four consecutive weeks, 28 days, in which Roanoke has reached or exceeded the 90-degree mark each and every day. On Thursday, the 23rd day of the streak, it became the longest streak of 90-plus high temperatures on record, dating back to 1912, for the Star City, topping the 22-day streak from June 23 to July 14 of 1966.
Roanoke’s 90-degrees streak began on the first day of July, but it probably won’t quite make it to the last day of July.
A cold front moving in from the northwest will become stalled over or very near our region for the next several days, extending through the weekend and into early next week.
This is a pretty typical event for this time of summer, as the main atmospheric dynamics that push fronts along have usually retreated to the northern tier of the U.S. and Canada, and are unable to push cooler, drier air masses all the way through. Fronts often get stalled over Virginia or the Carolinas, and then wag back and forth a bit.
This front will serve as a guide wire for a series of disturbances and weak low pressure areas moving in the west, interacting with abundant moisture and daytime heating for rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Rain will not be evenly distributed, with some heavy downpours in the stronger storms, but most places in our region will get at least moderately wet (a half-inch or more) by early next week.
The increased clouds, showers and storms, plus the possibility that the front slips south of us at least briefly, likely mean that one or more of the next few days won’t make it to 90 degrees in Roanoke, finally ending the record streak.
Tropical systems play into what’s ahead in a couple of different ways.
First, some of the moisture making its way toward our region along the stalled front will include some of the remnants of Hurricane Hanna, which came inland over south Texas over the weekend.
Secondly, a system crossing the Atlantic presently bears watching for next week, as developing atmospheric patterns involve a low-pressure trough over central and eastern North America that could draw it somewhere into the U.S.
It is way too early to say exactly what will become of this system in intensity or movement, but any path into the Gulf of Mexico or near the East Coast would affect our weather, either with a surge of tropical rainfall or, if it passed to our east, the backside rotation bringing in cooler air for a few days.
Daily 90s are, very likely, soon ending for Roanoke, but sticky, stormy weather will be taking its place as August gets underway.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!