Weather Journal: 90s streak nears end, but stickiness will linger into August

Late July and August are known for heat and humidity — but also for stalled fronts and tropical systems.

The latter two items won’t do anything to relieve of us of humidity, but they may be contributors in bringing a record long-running hot spell to an end.

Tuesday marked four consecutive weeks, 28 days, in which Roanoke has reached or exceeded the 90-degree mark each and every day. On Thursday, the 23rd day of the streak, it became the longest streak of 90-plus high temperatures on record, dating back to 1912, for the Star City, topping the 22-day streak from June 23 to July 14 of 1966.

Roanoke’s 90-degrees streak began on the first day of July, but it probably won’t quite make it to the last day of July.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will become stalled over or very near our region for the next several days, extending through the weekend and into early next week.

This is a pretty typical event for this time of summer, as the main atmospheric dynamics that push fronts along have usually retreated to the northern tier of the U.S. and Canada, and are unable to push cooler, drier air masses all the way through. Fronts often get stalled over Virginia or the Carolinas, and then wag back and forth a bit.