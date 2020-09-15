Weather Journal: Autumn cool follows brush with tropical rain

Wildfires to the left of us, hurricanes to the right, and we’re stuck here in the middle with … fall.
There is no doubt our neck of the woods is drawing one of the better cards in the atmospheric deck for the weather that is setting up in the days ahead, as a true shot of autumn comes in for the weekend and into next week.
We are experiencing a taste of fall currently, with 50s lows, 70s highs and low humidity, but a much deeper serving is on the way for the weekend, with 60s highs and 40s lows and that crisp, dry chill we associate with fall — arriving pretty much on time with the calendar, many weeks ahead of what happened last year.
Remnants of Hurricane Sally may sweep some moisture into our region ahead of a cold front Thursday and Friday, but it appears the heaviest rain will stay to our south, as the front and the high pressure pushing that front — the leading edge of the first major cool shot of the season — suppress Sally’s movement deep to the south and shove it to the east.
This could be very bad news for much of the South, as far north as North Carolina, where flooding rains are likely to develop as Sally only slowly makes a right turn. Amounts are likely to be less than 2 inches in most of our region and quite possibly less than 1 for the immediate Roanoke area, though of course subject to change if the system nudges more north.
Sally is one of four current named tropical systems as the 2020 Atlantic tropical season’s name list has only one left in it — Wilfred — before it goes into the Greek alphabet. (There are no Q, U, X, Y or Z names on the list.) The only other time this happened was 2005, but that occurred much later in the season than this appears likely to.
While the Atlantic east of us is having an unprecedented tropical season, the West Coast is having an unprecedented fire season.
Nearly 5 million acres have burned in the West, most of it in California, Oregon and Washington, with at least 35 people killed.
As is so often the case in weather, the atmospheric factors leading to the West Coast’s catastrophe will be contributing to another region’s wonderful weather.
The dominant upper-air pattern features high pressure aloft over the West, continuing unseasonably hot and dry weather near the West Coast, while the jet stream threads up and over the high with a deep dive to the south across the East.
That trough will allow cool, dry air from Canada to move in over the weekend and next week for a refreshing and long-awaited heaping helping of fall.
Just as the active Atlantic tropical season may infringe upon us with some rain late this week, the wildfires in the West will not leave us untouched. We’ll have some hazy conditions at times from the wildfire smoke crossing the continent on fast winds aloft.
The sky might not be as blue or the visibility quite as flawless as you would like, but it will be a small price to pay for cooler, less humid air and not having to contend with either epic hurricane-stoked floods or large-scale wildfires charring the landscape.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!