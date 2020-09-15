Weather Journal: Autumn cool follows brush with tropical rain

Wildfires to the left of us, hurricanes to the right, and we’re stuck here in the middle with … fall.

There is no doubt our neck of the woods is drawing one of the better cards in the atmospheric deck for the weather that is setting up in the days ahead, as a true shot of autumn comes in for the weekend and into next week.

We are experiencing a taste of fall currently, with 50s lows, 70s highs and low humidity, but a much deeper serving is on the way for the weekend, with 60s highs and 40s lows and that crisp, dry chill we associate with fall — arriving pretty much on time with the calendar, many weeks ahead of what happened last year.

Remnants of Hurricane Sally may sweep some moisture into our region ahead of a cold front Thursday and Friday, but it appears the heaviest rain will stay to our south, as the front and the high pressure pushing that front — the leading edge of the first major cool shot of the season — suppress Sally’s movement deep to the south and shove it to the east.