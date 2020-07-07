Blacksburg has never hit 100 degrees, we used to say. But now, it has hit 100 degrees twice.
This isn’t something new that has just happened in recent days.
But rather, Blacksburg’s official period of record for weather data has been extended back to 1893, and it now includes two dates — July 22, 1926, and July 28, 1952 — when 100 degrees does appear on the record books as Blacksburg’s high temperature.
Previously, the “period of record” extended back to only the latter part of 1952. But data from another weather data recording site has been added that extends Blacksburg’s period of record all the way back to 1893 — 19 years before similar official records begin for Roanoke.
This is part of the ongoing ThreadEx project, started in 2006, involving the National Weather Service, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information and regional climate centers, to take fragmented data sets for various locations and, after quality control, link them together for longer unbroken periods of weather data.
Roanoke was among the first group of cities that had periods of record extended in 2006.
Previously, official records for Roanoke went back to only 1948, the start of the modern climate station at what was then called Woodrum Field, now the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
But datasets from a combination of stations predating that one at the airport, Crystal Spring and Highland Park, were used to stretch the Star City’s period of record back to 1912.
A site that measured weather data 0.7 mile northwest of modern-day downtown Blacksburg has been added this year to stretch Blacksburg’s period of record back to 1893.
The data from 1952 onwards contains a mixture of records from weather stations half a mile north of downtown Blacksburg (1952-88), on the VPI Research Farm southeast of downtown (1988-94) and the current climate station outside the National Weather Service office in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Park near the airport.
In an ideal world, there would be more than a century’s worth of unbroken data using comparable equipment at exactly the same site for better comparison. But datasets are inevitably imperfect, and the subtle changes in elevation, land use and urbanization over time inevitably affect the data in these threaded datasets.
This is about the best we can do.
So what can be gleaned from Blacksburg’s 127 years of weather data? Here are some thoughts from an initial dive into the new data.
The snowfall data is suspect. It already was, with February 1960 missing entirely, likely cheating that winter out of being Blacksburg’s snowiest (newspaper records show 79 inches of snow that winter, which would beat out 75 from 1995-96), and no data for the 1994-95 winter.
There are lots of missing days in the data before 1952, including some years in the late 1940s with almost no snow at Blacksburg and considerably more at Roanoke, which is doubtful.
Still, other than that odd dip in the 1940s that briefly goes below 10 inches, Blacksburg’s 10-year average annual snowfall generally stays between 20 and 25 inches, about what we’d expect, almost reaching 30 inches briefly in the 1970s.
The rainfall data also shows many missing days in the early part of the record period, but some of that may be days that had no rain being recorded as “missing data” rather than zero. In 1898-99, Blacksburg got more than 51 inches of rain, but the data lacks 157 days — it’s a good bet most of those 157 days were days it just didn’t rain.
Blacksburg’s 10-year average rainfall generally stays between 35 and 45 inches though the period of record, with a couple of brief boosts over that near 1980, and is near 44 inches now.
As for temperatures, Blacksburg’s data displays much the same pattern as Roanoke, with a peak in the 1930s and ’40s, a dip toward the 1960s-’70s, and a gradual climb ever since.
Unlike Roanoke, Blacksburg’s 10-year average annual temperature in recent years has not quite yet reached the levels it reached near and just after the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
Blacksburg’s 10-year average annual temperature peaked at 54.3 degrees in 1939, dropped to 50.5 degrees by 1975, and was not quite back to 53 degrees at 52.9 in 2019.
Roanoke’s 10-year average annual temperature reached 57.9 degrees in 1934, bottomed out at 55.6 degrees in 1969 and 1984, and has climbed since, passing 58 degrees for the first time in 2015 and reaching 58.3 in 2019.
The greatest value of Blacksburg’s extended period of record is further validating some existing daily records while also revealing new interesting extremes.
While 99 from Aug. 23, 1983, has been supplanted by the two 100-degree highs for hottest on record, Blacksburg’s record low of -18 from Jan. 21, 1985, remains intact.
The high of 94 last Oct. 3, capping a run of three 90-degree days in a row, remains Blacksburg’s hottest October temperature and latest instance of mid-90s on record, but, similarly impressive, there was almost a freeze at Blacksburg in late June 1905, with three days of 37, 34 and 33 lows on June 28-30.
It will take some time to fully dig into the extended Blacksburg data and, in some cases, relearn its weather history.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.